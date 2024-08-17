iifl-logo-icon 1
ANG Industries Ltd Share Price

0.8
(0.00%)
Jun 4, 2019|03:24:54 PM

ANG Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

0.85

Prev. Close

0.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

0.85

Day's Low

0.75

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.29

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

ANG Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

ANG Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

ANG Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:53 AM
Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.50%

Non-Promoter- 0.09%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 72.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

ANG Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

16.09

16.09

16.09

15.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-45.7

59.88

67.95

73.43

Net Worth

-29.61

75.97

84.04

89.02

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

89.34

159.32

133.05

157.6

yoy growth (%)

-43.92

19.75

-15.57

10.72

Raw materials

-144.19

-103.23

-81.07

-97.44

As % of sales

161.38

64.79

60.93

61.83

Employee costs

-12.26

-17.61

-12.84

-13.85

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-110.82

-8.08

-5.57

-4.21

Depreciation

-9.65

-7.42

-7.7

-6.88

Tax paid

2.87

0.02

-0.43

0.66

Working capital

-106.53

-16.27

-7.64

15.26

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-43.92

19.75

-15.57

10.72

Op profit growth

-713.72

-20.52

-4.86

19.12

EBIT growth

-1,336.81

-30.32

-14.19

29.73

Net profit growth

1,209.09

34.31

69.32

-72.08

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

16.39

92.15

165.19

152.7

163.33

Excise Duty

1.01

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

15.38

92.15

165.19

152.7

163.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.38

0

0

0

0

ANG Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT ANG Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

PREMJIT SINGH CHADHA

Whole-time Director

OM PRAKASH SHARMA

Company Secretary

SEEMA MATHUR

Additional Director

AZAD KUMAR GUPTA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ANG Industries Ltd

Summary

ANG Industries Limited is a diversified engineering and manufacturing company with interest in Heavy Structural Fabrication, Tractor Trailers, Specialised Containers and Automotive Components for Heavy Commercial Vehicles. The Company operates in three segments: manufacturing of auto components and assemblies, transportation, and heavy fabrication. The Company manufactures heavy fabrication boiler support Structures, columns, beams, general fabrication, trailers and manufacturer and exporter of trailer components, and air brake components. Its products include brake pins and rollers, brake shoe, brake assembly, welded axle, mechanical suspension, air brake kits, automatic slack adjuster, brake s-camshafts, fully dressed dummy axle, manual slack adjuster, landing gear, and transmission components. The Companys subsidiaries include ANG Auto (U.K.) Ltd., ANG Auto (Hongkong ) Ltd. and ANG Auto (USA) Inc. The company has been serving the key infrastructure sectors of power, construction and surface transport - roadways and railways. The company shares were listed on two leading stock exchanges of India ie Bombay Stock Exchange and National Sotck Exchange.The copmpany has 7 manufacturing and assembly units across northern India. These units are certified for quality and environmental standards with ISO 9001:2000, QS 9000, ISO 14001:2004 and ISO/TS 16949:2002 norms. Their customers include the whos who of respective segments and are spread across countries in USA, Europe and Asia.
