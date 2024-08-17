SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹0.85
Prev. Close₹0.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹0.85
Day's Low₹0.75
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.29
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
16.09
16.09
16.09
15.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-45.7
59.88
67.95
73.43
Net Worth
-29.61
75.97
84.04
89.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
89.34
159.32
133.05
157.6
yoy growth (%)
-43.92
19.75
-15.57
10.72
Raw materials
-144.19
-103.23
-81.07
-97.44
As % of sales
161.38
64.79
60.93
61.83
Employee costs
-12.26
-17.61
-12.84
-13.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-110.82
-8.08
-5.57
-4.21
Depreciation
-9.65
-7.42
-7.7
-6.88
Tax paid
2.87
0.02
-0.43
0.66
Working capital
-106.53
-16.27
-7.64
15.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-43.92
19.75
-15.57
10.72
Op profit growth
-713.72
-20.52
-4.86
19.12
EBIT growth
-1,336.81
-30.32
-14.19
29.73
Net profit growth
1,209.09
34.31
69.32
-72.08
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
16.39
92.15
165.19
152.7
163.33
Excise Duty
1.01
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15.38
92.15
165.19
152.7
163.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.38
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
PREMJIT SINGH CHADHA
Whole-time Director
OM PRAKASH SHARMA
Company Secretary
SEEMA MATHUR
Additional Director
AZAD KUMAR GUPTA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by ANG Industries Ltd
Summary
ANG Industries Limited is a diversified engineering and manufacturing company with interest in Heavy Structural Fabrication, Tractor Trailers, Specialised Containers and Automotive Components for Heavy Commercial Vehicles. The Company operates in three segments: manufacturing of auto components and assemblies, transportation, and heavy fabrication. The Company manufactures heavy fabrication boiler support Structures, columns, beams, general fabrication, trailers and manufacturer and exporter of trailer components, and air brake components. Its products include brake pins and rollers, brake shoe, brake assembly, welded axle, mechanical suspension, air brake kits, automatic slack adjuster, brake s-camshafts, fully dressed dummy axle, manual slack adjuster, landing gear, and transmission components. The Companys subsidiaries include ANG Auto (U.K.) Ltd., ANG Auto (Hongkong ) Ltd. and ANG Auto (USA) Inc. The company has been serving the key infrastructure sectors of power, construction and surface transport - roadways and railways. The company shares were listed on two leading stock exchanges of India ie Bombay Stock Exchange and National Sotck Exchange.The copmpany has 7 manufacturing and assembly units across northern India. These units are certified for quality and environmental standards with ISO 9001:2000, QS 9000, ISO 14001:2004 and ISO/TS 16949:2002 norms. Their customers include the whos who of respective segments and are spread across countries in USA, Europe and Asia.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.