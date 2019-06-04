Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
89.34
159.32
133.05
157.6
yoy growth (%)
-43.92
19.75
-15.57
10.72
Raw materials
-144.19
-103.23
-81.07
-97.44
As % of sales
161.38
64.79
60.93
61.83
Employee costs
-12.26
-17.61
-12.84
-13.85
As % of sales
13.72
11.05
9.65
8.79
Other costs
-25.8
-23.33
-20.08
-26.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.87
14.64
15.09
16.67
Operating profit
-92.9
15.13
19.04
20.02
OPM
-103.98
9.5
14.31
12.7
Depreciation
-9.65
-7.42
-7.7
-6.88
Interest expense
-8.73
-16.34
-17.41
-18.01
Other income
0.47
0.54
0.5
0.66
Profit before tax
-110.82
-8.08
-5.57
-4.21
Taxes
2.87
0.02
-0.43
0.66
Tax rate
-2.59
-0.27
7.77
-15.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-107.94
-8.06
-6
-3.54
Exceptional items
2.36
0
0
0
Net profit
-105.58
-8.06
-6
-3.54
yoy growth (%)
1,209.09
34.31
69.32
-72.08
NPM
-118.17
-5.06
-4.51
-2.25
