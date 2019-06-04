iifl-logo-icon 1
ANG Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.8
(0.00%)
Jun 4, 2019

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

89.34

159.32

133.05

157.6

yoy growth (%)

-43.92

19.75

-15.57

10.72

Raw materials

-144.19

-103.23

-81.07

-97.44

As % of sales

161.38

64.79

60.93

61.83

Employee costs

-12.26

-17.61

-12.84

-13.85

As % of sales

13.72

11.05

9.65

8.79

Other costs

-25.8

-23.33

-20.08

-26.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.87

14.64

15.09

16.67

Operating profit

-92.9

15.13

19.04

20.02

OPM

-103.98

9.5

14.31

12.7

Depreciation

-9.65

-7.42

-7.7

-6.88

Interest expense

-8.73

-16.34

-17.41

-18.01

Other income

0.47

0.54

0.5

0.66

Profit before tax

-110.82

-8.08

-5.57

-4.21

Taxes

2.87

0.02

-0.43

0.66

Tax rate

-2.59

-0.27

7.77

-15.81

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-107.94

-8.06

-6

-3.54

Exceptional items

2.36

0

0

0

Net profit

-105.58

-8.06

-6

-3.54

yoy growth (%)

1,209.09

34.31

69.32

-72.08

NPM

-118.17

-5.06

-4.51

-2.25

