Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-45.75
8.18
-6.43
11.94
Op profit growth
-831.29
-15.18
-24.11
18.64
EBIT growth
-1,811.97
-24.79
-41.97
28.82
Net profit growth
935.89
4.38
188.77
-72.82
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-106.06
7.86
10.03
12.37
EBIT margin
-116.34
3.68
5.3
8.55
Net profit margin
-120.36
-6.3
-6.53
-2.11
RoCE
-68
2.72
3.37
5.75
RoNW
-167.66
-3.46
-2.94
-0.95
RoA
-17.58
-1.16
-1.03
-0.35
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-72.81
-11.06
-10.96
-6.62
Book value per share
-23.43
43.35
49.8
57.04
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.12
-3.18
-3.3
-0.96
P/B
-0.38
0.81
0.72
0.11
EV/EBIDTA
-1.47
14.39
12.65
7.42
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-2.55
-0.21
4.55
-16.21
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
115.06
99.36
118.02
96.13
Inventory days
233.59
209.16
240.43
220.86
Creditor days
-118.36
-141.11
-153.93
-125.03
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
11.76
-0.36
-0.45
-0.77
Net debt / equity
-3.3
1.97
1.76
1.62
Net debt / op. profit
-1.31
10.62
9.25
7.17
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-161.74
-65.86
-64.82
-62.1
Employee costs
-13.72
-10.7
-8.43
-8.51
Other costs
-30.59
-15.56
-16.7
-17
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.