ANG Industries Ltd Key Ratios

0.8
(0.00%)
Jun 4, 2019|03:24:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-45.75

8.18

-6.43

11.94

Op profit growth

-831.29

-15.18

-24.11

18.64

EBIT growth

-1,811.97

-24.79

-41.97

28.82

Net profit growth

935.89

4.38

188.77

-72.82

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-106.06

7.86

10.03

12.37

EBIT margin

-116.34

3.68

5.3

8.55

Net profit margin

-120.36

-6.3

-6.53

-2.11

RoCE

-68

2.72

3.37

5.75

RoNW

-167.66

-3.46

-2.94

-0.95

RoA

-17.58

-1.16

-1.03

-0.35

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-72.81

-11.06

-10.96

-6.62

Book value per share

-23.43

43.35

49.8

57.04

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.12

-3.18

-3.3

-0.96

P/B

-0.38

0.81

0.72

0.11

EV/EBIDTA

-1.47

14.39

12.65

7.42

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-2.55

-0.21

4.55

-16.21

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

115.06

99.36

118.02

96.13

Inventory days

233.59

209.16

240.43

220.86

Creditor days

-118.36

-141.11

-153.93

-125.03

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

11.76

-0.36

-0.45

-0.77

Net debt / equity

-3.3

1.97

1.76

1.62

Net debt / op. profit

-1.31

10.62

9.25

7.17

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-161.74

-65.86

-64.82

-62.1

Employee costs

-13.72

-10.7

-8.43

-8.51

Other costs

-30.59

-15.56

-16.7

-17

