ANG Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.8
(0.00%)
Jun 4, 2019|03:24:54 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR ANG Industries Ltd

ANG Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-110.82

-8.08

-5.57

-4.21

Depreciation

-9.65

-7.42

-7.7

-6.88

Tax paid

2.87

0.02

-0.43

0.66

Working capital

-106.53

-16.27

-7.64

15.26

Other operating items

Operating

-224.13

-31.76

-21.35

4.82

Capital expenditure

-8.3

6.93

-1.66

4.24

Free cash flow

-232.43

-24.83

-23.01

9.06

Equity raised

119.76

135.89

147.88

154.05

Investing

-0.9

0

-0.03

0

Financing

98.67

0.41

-5.34

179.76

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-14.9

111.47

119.49

342.88

QUICKLINKS FOR ANG Industries Ltd

