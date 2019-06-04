ANG Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-110.82
-8.08
-5.57
-4.21
Depreciation
-9.65
-7.42
-7.7
-6.88
Tax paid
2.87
0.02
-0.43
0.66
Working capital
-106.53
-16.27
-7.64
15.26
Other operating items
Operating
-224.13
-31.76
-21.35
4.82
Capital expenditure
-8.3
6.93
-1.66
4.24
Free cash flow
-232.43
-24.83
-23.01
9.06
Equity raised
119.76
135.89
147.88
154.05
Investing
-0.9
0
-0.03
0
Financing
98.67
0.41
-5.34
179.76
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-14.9
111.47
119.49
342.88
