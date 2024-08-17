ANG Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Sept-2017
|Mar-2017
|Sept-2016
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
3.84
12.56
52.71
39.48
72.37
Excise Duty
0
1.01
0
0.19
0
Net Sales
3.84
11.54
52.71
39.29
72.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.05
0.33
-2.36
2.52
0
Total Income
3.89
11.88
50.34
41.81
72.37
Total Expenditure
17.63
37.82
82.77
101.28
72.79
PBIDT
-13.74
-25.95
-32.42
-59.47
-0.42
Interest
2.25
3.6
-6.91
6.91
7.46
PBDT
-15.99
-29.55
-25.52
-66.38
-7.87
Depreciation
3.13
3.49
3.55
6.11
5.42
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-19.12
-33.04
-29.07
-72.49
-13.29
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-19.12
-33.04
-29.07
-72.49
-13.29
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-2.36
2.36
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-19.12
-33.04
-26.71
-74.85
-13.29
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-20.53
0
-45.05
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.09
16.09
16.09
16.09
16.09
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
1,16,65,122
1,16,65,122
78,23,122
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
72.5
72.5
48.62
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
31,79,514
31,79,514
32,42,275
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
71.86
71.86
39.22
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
19.76
19.76
20.15
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
12,45,364
12,45,364
50,24,603
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
27.5
27.5
60.78
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
11.3
11.3
31.23
PBIDTM(%)
-357.81
-224.87
-61.5
-151.36
-0.58
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-497.91
-286.3
-55.15
-184.49
-18.36
