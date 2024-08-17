iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ANG Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

0.8
(0.00%)
Jun 4, 2019|03:24:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Sept-2017Mar-2017Sept-2016Mar-2016

Gross Sales

3.84

12.56

52.71

39.48

72.37

Excise Duty

0

1.01

0

0.19

0

Net Sales

3.84

11.54

52.71

39.29

72.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.05

0.33

-2.36

2.52

0

Total Income

3.89

11.88

50.34

41.81

72.37

Total Expenditure

17.63

37.82

82.77

101.28

72.79

PBIDT

-13.74

-25.95

-32.42

-59.47

-0.42

Interest

2.25

3.6

-6.91

6.91

7.46

PBDT

-15.99

-29.55

-25.52

-66.38

-7.87

Depreciation

3.13

3.49

3.55

6.11

5.42

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-19.12

-33.04

-29.07

-72.49

-13.29

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-19.12

-33.04

-29.07

-72.49

-13.29

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-2.36

2.36

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-19.12

-33.04

-26.71

-74.85

-13.29

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-20.53

0

-45.05

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

16.09

16.09

16.09

16.09

16.09

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

1,16,65,122

1,16,65,122

78,23,122

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

72.5

72.5

48.62

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

31,79,514

31,79,514

32,42,275

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

71.86

71.86

39.22

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

19.76

19.76

20.15

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

12,45,364

12,45,364

50,24,603

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

27.5

27.5

60.78

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

11.3

11.3

31.23

PBIDTM(%)

-357.81

-224.87

-61.5

-151.36

-0.58

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-497.91

-286.3

-55.15

-184.49

-18.36

ANG Industries Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR ANG Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.