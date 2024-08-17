iifl-logo-icon 1
ANG Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

0.8
(0.00%)
Jun 4, 2019|03:24:54 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2017Dec-2016Dec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013

Gross Sales

14.22

62.69

141.21

112.26

116.26

Excise Duty

1.01

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13.21

62.69

141.21

112.26

116.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.38

2.36

0

0

0

Total Income

13.59

65.05

141.21

112.26

116.26

Total Expenditure

47.13

128.03

117.07

102.66

101.12

PBIDT

-33.54

-62.98

24.15

9.6

15.14

Interest

4.83

8.53

13.15

13.1

14.14

PBDT

-38.37

-71.51

10.99

-3.5

1

Depreciation

4.94

7.93

6.06

5.22

5.15

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-43.31

-79.44

4.93

-8.72

-4.15

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-43.31

-79.44

4.93

-8.72

-4.15

Extra-ordinary Items

0

2.36

0

-3.9

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-43.31

-81.8

4.93

-4.82

-4.15

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-26.92

-78.73

3.06

-5.42

-2.66

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

16.09

16.09

16.09

16.09

15.59

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

1,16,65,122

98,40,122

75,23,122

78,23,122

Public Shareholding (%)

0

72.5

61.16

48.62

50.18

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

31,79,514

34,54,514

32,42,275

14,00,022

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

71.86

55.27

39.22

18.03

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

19.76

21.46

20.15

8.97

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

12,45,364

27,95,364

50,24,603

63,66,856

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

27.5

44.73

60.78

81.97

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

11.3

17.38

31.23

40.84

PBIDTM(%)

-253.89

-100.46

17.1

8.55

13.03

PBDTM(%)

-290.46

-114.06

7.78

-3.11

0.86

PATM(%)

-327.85

-126.71

3.49

-7.76

-3.56

