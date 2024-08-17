ANG Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
Gross Sales
14.22
62.69
141.21
112.26
116.26
Excise Duty
1.01
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13.21
62.69
141.21
112.26
116.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.38
2.36
0
0
0
Total Income
13.59
65.05
141.21
112.26
116.26
Total Expenditure
47.13
128.03
117.07
102.66
101.12
PBIDT
-33.54
-62.98
24.15
9.6
15.14
Interest
4.83
8.53
13.15
13.1
14.14
PBDT
-38.37
-71.51
10.99
-3.5
1
Depreciation
4.94
7.93
6.06
5.22
5.15
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-43.31
-79.44
4.93
-8.72
-4.15
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-43.31
-79.44
4.93
-8.72
-4.15
Extra-ordinary Items
0
2.36
0
-3.9
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-43.31
-81.8
4.93
-4.82
-4.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-26.92
-78.73
3.06
-5.42
-2.66
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.09
16.09
16.09
16.09
15.59
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
1,16,65,122
98,40,122
75,23,122
78,23,122
Public Shareholding (%)
0
72.5
61.16
48.62
50.18
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
31,79,514
34,54,514
32,42,275
14,00,022
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
71.86
55.27
39.22
18.03
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
19.76
21.46
20.15
8.97
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
12,45,364
27,95,364
50,24,603
63,66,856
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
27.5
44.73
60.78
81.97
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
11.3
17.38
31.23
40.84
PBIDTM(%)
-253.89
-100.46
17.1
8.55
13.03
PBDTM(%)
-290.46
-114.06
7.78
-3.11
0.86
PATM(%)
-327.85
-126.71
3.49
-7.76
-3.56
