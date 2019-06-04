ANG Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
16.09
16.09
16.09
15.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-45.7
59.88
67.95
73.43
Net Worth
-29.61
75.97
84.04
89.02
Minority Interest
Debt
129.34
140.61
146.54
153.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.57
3.59
3.59
4.52
Total Liabilities
103.3
220.17
234.17
247.5
Fixed Assets
98.08
108.85
106.39
111.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.69
1.59
1.59
1.62
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.88
0.02
0
1.36
Networking Capital
0.95
106.9
119.98
123.97
Inventories
20.55
89.01
94.67
94.99
Inventory Days
83.95
203.9
259.71
219.99
Sundry Debtors
22
47.5
53.38
56.33
Debtor Days
89.87
108.81
146.43
130.45
Other Current Assets
19.69
33.07
35.49
35.52
Sundry Creditors
-53.62
-55.74
-57.44
-54.59
Creditor Days
219.05
127.69
157.57
126.42
Other Current Liabilities
-7.66
-6.93
-6.12
-8.28
Cash
0.69
2.81
6.21
9.29
Total Assets
103.3
220.17
234.17
247.5
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.