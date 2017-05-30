To the Members of

ANG INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(FORMERLY KNOWN AS ANG AUTO LIMITED)

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying (Standalone) financial statements of ANG INDUSTRIES LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS ANG AUTO LIMITED) ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2017, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the (Standalone) Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these (Standalone) financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these (Standalone) financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report underthe provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting

policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates j

made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the (Standalone) financial statements

Basis for Qualified Opinion

1. As per records produced before us and according to the information and explanations given to us by the company, the financial results shows that the company had made the provisions of NIL in their books of account for payment of premium to LICon account of group gratuity cash accumulation plan during the financial year 2016-17 as the company had not

paid the premium even in this year to LIC. Further, the company ^

has not obtained the actuary valuation from independent actuary for the current year.

2. Based on our audit procedures and on the information and I

explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion, !

that during the year, the Company has not provided interest amounting to Rs.678.22 Lacs accrued and payable by the company on the loans availed from State Bank of India and

Bank of Baroda. All the said loans have been termed as NPA w.e.f. 30.06.2016 and the Banks have stopped charging interest in the regular accounts of the company. Profit has been understated to the extent interest not booked by the Company.

Loan has been increased by the amount of export bills crystallized by the banks.

3. Based on our audit procedures and on the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion, that during the year major inventories items have been classified as obsolete and have been classified as scrap by the Company. Out of the same major portion has been sold out during the year. However, it is not possible to quantify the impact of losses due to this.

4. As per records produced before us and according to the information and explanations given to us by the company, there are many operations which have been either closed down or productions have been suspended. The hundred percent of exports orders have been cancelled. The majority of the Banks have declared the companys account as NPA. The sources of additional funds coming to the company are unforeseeable.

This as an audit requirement for a qualification as going concern concept.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to :

the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter I

described in the Basis for qualified opinion paragraph above, the :

aforesaid(Standalone) financial statements give the information l

required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2017 and its loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that J

date. j

Emphasis of Matters :

We draw attention to the following matters in the Notes to the financial statements:

1. As per records produced before us and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is generally irregular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities, and there were arrears of such dues at the end of the year which have remained outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable:

Particulars of dues Rs. (In lakhs) Service Tax 16.04 TDS 4.61 ESI 5.18 Provident Fund 2.71

2. Based on our audit procedures and on the information and explanations given by the management, the company charged Rs.175.47 lakhs to Profit & loss A/c on account of Research & development undertaken by the company in earlier years. These expenses have not been charged by the company in respective years and shown as Miscellaneous Expenditure in Balance Sheet. Loss has been understated to the extent Research & development expenses booked by the company.

3. As per records produced before us and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has devalued its investment in ANG Structure and Energy Private Limited on the basis of NAV as on 31st March 2016. Loss has been understated to the extent loss recognized by the company on the reduction in value of investment.

4. The company has received eviction notice from Development Commissioner, Noida Special Economic Zone, Noida due to non payment of lease rental.

5. The balances of Debtors, Creditors, Loan & advances taken & given and export incentive receivables are unconfirmed.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d. in our opinion, the aforesaid (Standalone) financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2017 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2017 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial statements- Refer notes related to Contingent Liabilities

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iil. There is no amount due to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The Company has provided requisite disclosures in its standalone financial statements as to holding as well as dealing in Specified Bank Notes during the period from 8 November, 2016 to 30 December, 2016 and these are in accordance with the books of accounts maintained by the company. Refer Note to the standalone financial statements.

For and on behalf of

Sandesh Jain & Co

Chartered Accountants

Firms registration number: 008548N

(Shubham Jain)

Partner

Membership number: 529223

Place: New Delhi

Date: 30.05.2017

"ANNEXURE A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017:

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and in terms of the information and explanations given to us, we further state as under:

1) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full

particulars, including quantitative details and situation of

fixed assets;

(b) As explained to us, all the Fixed Assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. The company had closed its operations in the plant situated at

14/6, Faridabad and B-48, Noida Phase-ll. The land and building of B-48, Noida Phase-ll plant has been sold out. All the movable assets had been transferred from these units to Greater Noida. The assets which were attached to land and cannot be transferred economically were written off and charged to Profit & Loss Account as terminal depreciation.

(c) All the immovable properties are held in the name of the company except the followings:

i. Immovable properties namely A197, ELDICO, SIDCUL, Industrial Park, Sitarganj, Uttarakhand is on lease and still is in the name of M/s. ANG Autotech Pvt. Ltd. which was merged with the company in 2008-09 Pursuant to Merger scheme approved by Honble High Court of Delhi.

2) As explained to us, inventories were physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of the inventories by the management as compared to books records. During the year major inventories items have been classified as obsolete and have been classified as scrap by the Company. Out of the same major portion has been sold out during the year. However, it is not possible to quantify the impact of losses due to this.

3) (a) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or

unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability partnerships or other parties covered in the Register maintained under section 189 of the Act except the following:

Opening Balance Debit Credit (Amt. in Lacs) Closing Balance Premjit Singh 15.47(Dr.) 35.48 64.26 13.32 (Cr.) ANG Logistics Private Limited Nil 39.06 51.50 12.44 (Cr.) ANG Automotive Industries Private Ltd. 389.31 (Cr.) 473.31 89.50 5.50 (Cr.)

(b) According to information furnished to us and in the opinion of the management, the terms and conditions of the grant of such loans are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) The Principal are receivable at the discretion of the company.

(d) There are no overdue amounts of the loans granted.

4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 In respect of grant of loans, investments, guarantees, and security. The detail of transaction during the year and balance outstanding as at year end are given in Point no. 3(a)

5) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under does not arise.

6) As informed to us, the maintenance of Cost Records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the company.

7) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records,

(a) The Company was generally irregular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above which were in arrears as at March 31, 2017 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable as detailed below:

Nature of Statutory Dues Amount (Rs.) Not paid since Tax Deducted at source 4,61,000.00 April-2016 Service Tax 16,04,236.00 Sep-2015 ESI 5,18,382.00 Feb-2016 EPF 2,71,225.00 Aug-2016

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, f

detail of income tax, sales tax, value added tax outstanding on account of any dispute as at March 31st, 2017 are given below:

Particulars Period to which Amount relates Forum where matter is pending Amount (Rs.in lacs) Stamp Duty Fin. Year 2007-08 Revenue Board, Allahabad(U.P) 12.73 Entry Tax Fin. Year 2005-06 Deputy Commissioner of Commercial tax Jaipur 0.40 Entry Tax Fin. Year 2006-07 Deputy Commissioner of Commercial tax Jaipur 7.84 Entry Tax Fin. Year 2007-08 Deputy Commissioner of Commercial tax Jaipur 7.06 Entry Tax Fin. Year 2008-09 Deputy Commissioner of Commercial tax Jaipur 3.74 Entry Tax Fin. Year 2009-10 Deputy Commissioner of Commercial tax Jaipur 2.10 Income Tax Demand Assessment Year 2010-11 CIT(A)-IV, New Delhi 8.71 Income Tax Demand Assessment Year 2011-12 CIT(A)- Circle 292), New Delhi 7.68 Income Tax Demand Assessment Year 2013-14 CIT(A)-I, New Delhi 11.61 Sales Tax Assessment Year 2008-09, 2009-10 & 2010-11 Commissioner Vat (Appeals), Kol 25.31 Sales Tax Assessment Year 2009-10 JointCommissioner SalesTax (Khatima), Uttarakhand 10.21 Sales Tax Assessment Year 2010-11 JointCommissioner SalesTax (Khatima), Uttarakhand 6.61

8) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has defaulted in the repayment of dues to banks and financial institutions as detail given below:

Name of Bank Amount (Rs. In Lacs) Period of default State Bank of India 4641.09 Recalled. NPA Account Bank of Baroda 2075.88 April, 16 NPA Account Citi Bank 173.26 Recalled. NPA Account Development Credit Bank 71.02 Jan,17 Yes Bank 54.16 Jan,17

There were no debenture holders and loans or borrowings from government at any time during the year.

9) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term Loans were applied for the purposes for which those were raised.

10) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

11) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act 2013;

12) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the CARO 2016 Order is not applicable.

13) In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

15) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

16) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

For and on behalf of Sandesh Jain & Co Chartered Accountants Firms registration number: 008548N (Shubham Jain) Partner Membership number: 529223

Place: New Delhi Date: 30.05.2017

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ANG INDUSTRIES LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS ANG AUTO LIMITED) ("the Company") as of 31 March 2017 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( IC AI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls overfinancial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected

depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system overfinancial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the Management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention ortimely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, includingthe possibility of collusion or improper

management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company does not have in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and thus we cannot comment that such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2017, based on the internal control overfinancial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. j

For and on behalf of

Sandesh Jain & Co

Chartered Accountants

Firms registration number: 008548N

(Shubham Jain)

Partner

Membership number: 529223

Place: New Delhi

Date: 30.05.2017