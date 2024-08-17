ANG Industries Ltd Summary

ANG Industries Limited is a diversified engineering and manufacturing company with interest in Heavy Structural Fabrication, Tractor Trailers, Specialised Containers and Automotive Components for Heavy Commercial Vehicles. The Company operates in three segments: manufacturing of auto components and assemblies, transportation, and heavy fabrication. The Company manufactures heavy fabrication boiler support Structures, columns, beams, general fabrication, trailers and manufacturer and exporter of trailer components, and air brake components. Its products include brake pins and rollers, brake shoe, brake assembly, welded axle, mechanical suspension, air brake kits, automatic slack adjuster, brake s-camshafts, fully dressed dummy axle, manual slack adjuster, landing gear, and transmission components. The Companys subsidiaries include ANG Auto (U.K.) Ltd., ANG Auto (Hongkong ) Ltd. and ANG Auto (USA) Inc. The company has been serving the key infrastructure sectors of power, construction and surface transport - roadways and railways. The company shares were listed on two leading stock exchanges of India ie Bombay Stock Exchange and National Sotck Exchange.The copmpany has 7 manufacturing and assembly units across northern India. These units are certified for quality and environmental standards with ISO 9001:2000, QS 9000, ISO 14001:2004 and ISO/TS 16949:2002 norms. Their customers include the whos who of respective segments and are spread across countries in USA, Europe and Asia.