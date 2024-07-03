Summary

Craftsman Automation Limited was incorporated on July 18, 1986. The Company is a diversified engineering company with vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, engaged in in the business of manufacturing engineering components, sub-assemblies, products and rendering of contract manufacturing services to various industries.The Company has a total built up area of over 1.5 million sq. ft. It in-house state of the art equipment, engineered layout with processcontrols and necessary automation for quality and productivity. The Company recently set up a new unit in Pune with high-end fully automated equipment from Italian and Swiss manufacturers. The Company set up a manufacturing line for a BS6 compliant, 4-cylinder block to be fitted in a global OEMs MUVs & LCVs. It received business from a leading domestic customer for rough machining of Block, Head & Bed plate for their 5-litre engine to be deployed in their BS6 compliant vehicles. The Company invested in a new technology for Inspection of BS6 Honing operation. It upgraded capabilities to meet Tier 4 norms for all Blocks & Heads machined for tractor application.The Company received business nomination from a leading domestic SUV customer for manufacturing of Aluminium Gearbox housings for the compact Tractor. The Company received orders for multiple products from a leading domestic two wheeler manufacturer for their domestic and export vehicles and for supply of a number of products from various OEMs from the foundry un

