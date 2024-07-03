Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹5,250
Prev. Close₹5,327.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,328.3
Day's High₹5,417.95
Day's Low₹5,200
52 Week's High₹7,121.25
52 Week's Low₹3,782.05
Book Value₹1,176.62
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12,431.38
P/E89.63
EPS59.4
Divi. Yield0.19
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.56
10.56
10.56
10.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,535.42
1,360.82
1,131.64
967.89
Net Worth
1,545.98
1,371.38
1,142.2
978.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
2,206.43
1,546.29
yoy growth (%)
42.69
Raw materials
-1,030.8
-659.5
As % of sales
46.71
42.65
Employee costs
-186.05
-142.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
248.4
147.56
Depreciation
-205.98
-192.41
Tax paid
-87.95
-50.8
Working capital
134.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
42.69
Op profit growth
21.95
EBIT growth
30.51
Net profit growth
65.82
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,451.73
3,182.6
2,217.02
1,559.95
1,492.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,451.73
3,182.6
2,217.02
1,559.95
1,492.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
18.09
13.02
7.78
10.25
8.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Srinivasan Ravi.
Whole-time Director
Ravi Gauthamram.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
K Sundararaman
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vijaya Sampath
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shainshad Aduvanni
Independent Director
Tamrapami Srinivasan Venkata Rajagopa
Independent Director
Rajeswari Karthigeyan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Craftsman Automation Ltd
Summary
Craftsman Automation Limited was incorporated on July 18, 1986. The Company is a diversified engineering company with vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, engaged in in the business of manufacturing engineering components, sub-assemblies, products and rendering of contract manufacturing services to various industries.The Company has a total built up area of over 1.5 million sq. ft. It in-house state of the art equipment, engineered layout with processcontrols and necessary automation for quality and productivity. The Company recently set up a new unit in Pune with high-end fully automated equipment from Italian and Swiss manufacturers. The Company set up a manufacturing line for a BS6 compliant, 4-cylinder block to be fitted in a global OEMs MUVs & LCVs. It received business from a leading domestic customer for rough machining of Block, Head & Bed plate for their 5-litre engine to be deployed in their BS6 compliant vehicles. The Company invested in a new technology for Inspection of BS6 Honing operation. It upgraded capabilities to meet Tier 4 norms for all Blocks & Heads machined for tractor application.The Company received business nomination from a leading domestic SUV customer for manufacturing of Aluminium Gearbox housings for the compact Tractor. The Company received orders for multiple products from a leading domestic two wheeler manufacturer for their domestic and export vehicles and for supply of a number of products from various OEMs from the foundry un
Read More
The Craftsman Automation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5211.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Craftsman Automation Ltd is ₹12431.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Craftsman Automation Ltd is 89.63 and 4.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Craftsman Automation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Craftsman Automation Ltd is ₹3782.05 and ₹7121.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Craftsman Automation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.99%, 3 Years at 31.65%, 1 Year at 3.58%, 6 Month at -7.58%, 3 Month at -15.81% and 1 Month at 7.69%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.