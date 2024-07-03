iifl-logo-icon 1
Craftsman Automation Ltd Share Price

5,211.1
(-2.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:59:55 PM

  • Open5,250
  • Day's High5,417.95
  • 52 Wk High7,121.25
  • Prev. Close5,327.6
  • Day's Low5,200
  • 52 Wk Low 3,782.05
  • Turnover (lac)1,328.3
  • P/E89.63
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value1,176.62
  • EPS59.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12,431.38
  • Div. Yield0.19
Craftsman Automation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

5,250

Prev. Close

5,327.6

Turnover(Lac.)

1,328.3

Day's High

5,417.95

Day's Low

5,200

52 Week's High

7,121.25

52 Week's Low

3,782.05

Book Value

1,176.62

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12,431.38

P/E

89.63

EPS

59.4

Divi. Yield

0.19

Craftsman Automation Ltd Corporate Action

27 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 11.25

Record Date: 20 May, 2024

arrow

27 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Apr, 2024

arrow

27 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Craftsman Automation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Craftsman Automation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.70%

Non-Promoter- 38.14%

Institutions: 38.14%

Non-Institutions: 13.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Craftsman Automation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.56

10.56

10.56

10.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,535.42

1,360.82

1,131.64

967.89

Net Worth

1,545.98

1,371.38

1,142.2

978.45

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

2,206.43

1,546.29

yoy growth (%)

42.69

Raw materials

-1,030.8

-659.5

As % of sales

46.71

42.65

Employee costs

-186.05

-142.92

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Profit before tax

248.4

147.56

Depreciation

-205.98

-192.41

Tax paid

-87.95

-50.8

Working capital

134.48

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

42.69

Op profit growth

21.95

EBIT growth

30.51

Net profit growth

65.82

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,451.73

3,182.6

2,217.02

1,559.95

1,492.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,451.73

3,182.6

2,217.02

1,559.95

1,492.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

18.09

13.02

7.78

10.25

8.59

Craftsman Automation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Craftsman Automation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Srinivasan Ravi.

Whole-time Director

Ravi Gauthamram.

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

K Sundararaman

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vijaya Sampath

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shainshad Aduvanni

Independent Director

Tamrapami Srinivasan Venkata Rajagopa

Independent Director

Rajeswari Karthigeyan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Craftsman Automation Ltd

Summary

Craftsman Automation Limited was incorporated on July 18, 1986. The Company is a diversified engineering company with vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, engaged in in the business of manufacturing engineering components, sub-assemblies, products and rendering of contract manufacturing services to various industries.The Company has a total built up area of over 1.5 million sq. ft. It in-house state of the art equipment, engineered layout with processcontrols and necessary automation for quality and productivity. The Company recently set up a new unit in Pune with high-end fully automated equipment from Italian and Swiss manufacturers. The Company set up a manufacturing line for a BS6 compliant, 4-cylinder block to be fitted in a global OEMs MUVs & LCVs. It received business from a leading domestic customer for rough machining of Block, Head & Bed plate for their 5-litre engine to be deployed in their BS6 compliant vehicles. The Company invested in a new technology for Inspection of BS6 Honing operation. It upgraded capabilities to meet Tier 4 norms for all Blocks & Heads machined for tractor application.The Company received business nomination from a leading domestic SUV customer for manufacturing of Aluminium Gearbox housings for the compact Tractor. The Company received orders for multiple products from a leading domestic two wheeler manufacturer for their domestic and export vehicles and for supply of a number of products from various OEMs from the foundry un
Company FAQs

What is the Craftsman Automation Ltd share price today?

The Craftsman Automation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5211.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Craftsman Automation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Craftsman Automation Ltd is ₹12431.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Craftsman Automation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Craftsman Automation Ltd is 89.63 and 4.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Craftsman Automation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Craftsman Automation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Craftsman Automation Ltd is ₹3782.05 and ₹7121.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Craftsman Automation Ltd?

Craftsman Automation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.99%, 3 Years at 31.65%, 1 Year at 3.58%, 6 Month at -7.58%, 3 Month at -15.81% and 1 Month at 7.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Craftsman Automation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Craftsman Automation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.70 %
Institutions - 38.15 %
Public - 13.15 %

