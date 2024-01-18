|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|27 Apr 2024
|17 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|11.25
|225
|Final
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today ie., 27th April 2024, has approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. Tbe Board of Directon of the Company have recommended a final dividend of 225%, being f 11.25 per equity share of the face value of 5/- each of the Company, for the year ended 31 March 2024 which is subject to the approval by the Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting.
