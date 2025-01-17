Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
42.12
Op profit growth
21.88
EBIT growth
31.14
Net profit growth
67.51
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
24.09
28.09
EBIT margin
15.13
16.4
Net profit margin
7.35
6.24
RoCE
16.62
RoNW
3.87
RoA
2.01
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
77.22
46.1
Dividend per share
3.75
0
Cash EPS
-20.3
-45
Book value per share
537.54
458.82
Valuation ratios
P/E
30.51
30.75
P/CEPS
-116.04
-31.5
P/B
4.38
3.09
EV/EBIDTA
10.58
8.37
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-35.26
-34.59
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
44.05
Inventory days
84.95
Creditor days
-94.26
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.98
-2.38
Net debt / equity
0.66
0.78
Net debt / op. profit
1.41
1.73
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-46.64
-42.72
Employee costs
-8.46
-9.27
Other costs
-20.79
-19.9
