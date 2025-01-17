iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Craftsman Automation Ltd Key Ratios

4,733.25
(-2.43%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Craftsman Automation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

42.12

Op profit growth

21.88

EBIT growth

31.14

Net profit growth

67.51

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

24.09

28.09

EBIT margin

15.13

16.4

Net profit margin

7.35

6.24

RoCE

16.62

RoNW

3.87

RoA

2.01

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

77.22

46.1

Dividend per share

3.75

0

Cash EPS

-20.3

-45

Book value per share

537.54

458.82

Valuation ratios

P/E

30.51

30.75

P/CEPS

-116.04

-31.5

P/B

4.38

3.09

EV/EBIDTA

10.58

8.37

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-35.26

-34.59

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

44.05

Inventory days

84.95

Creditor days

-94.26

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.98

-2.38

Net debt / equity

0.66

0.78

Net debt / op. profit

1.41

1.73

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-46.64

-42.72

Employee costs

-8.46

-9.27

Other costs

-20.79

-19.9

Craftsman Auto : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Craftsman Automation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.