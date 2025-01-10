Craftsman Automation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.56
10.56
10.56
10.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,535.42
1,360.82
1,131.64
967.89
Net Worth
1,545.98
1,371.38
1,142.2
978.45
Minority Interest
Debt
1,610.38
1,078.5
799.55
805.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
135.49
137.28
161.71
162.19
Total Liabilities
3,291.85
2,587.16
2,103.46
1,946.62
Fixed Assets
2,249.15
1,707.23
1,585.76
1,542.48
Intangible Assets
Investments
403.19
402.97
28.17
28.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
15.45
14.39
44.94
93.11
Networking Capital
580.44
427.71
407.88
241.13
Inventories
838.86
660.64
620.64
397.64
Inventory Days
102.66
93.86
Sundry Debtors
404.5
368.71
294.15
235.48
Debtor Days
48.65
55.58
Other Current Assets
239.75
155.05
118.49
116.07
Sundry Creditors
-760.29
-596.73
-505.32
-366.81
Creditor Days
83.59
86.58
Other Current Liabilities
-142.38
-159.96
-120.08
-141.25
Cash
43.62
34.86
36.71
41.73
Total Assets
3,291.85
2,587.16
2,103.46
1,946.62
