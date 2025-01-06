Craftsman Automation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
248.4
147.56
Depreciation
-205.98
-192.41
Tax paid
-87.95
-50.8
Working capital
134.48
Other operating items
Operating
88.94
Capital expenditure
186.05
Free cash flow
275
Equity raised
1,939.08
Investing
0
Financing
198.45
Dividends paid
0
0
Net in cash
2,412.53
