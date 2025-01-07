Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
2,206.43
1,546.29
yoy growth (%)
42.69
Raw materials
-1,030.8
-659.5
As % of sales
46.71
42.65
Employee costs
-186.05
-142.92
As % of sales
8.43
9.24
Other costs
-460.27
-309.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.86
20.03
Operating profit
529.31
434.03
OPM
23.98
28.06
Depreciation
-205.98
-192.41
Interest expense
-84.2
-107.28
Other income
9.27
13.22
Profit before tax
248.4
147.56
Taxes
-87.95
-50.8
Tax rate
-35.4
-34.42
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
160.45
96.76
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
160.45
96.76
yoy growth (%)
65.82
NPM
7.27
6.25
