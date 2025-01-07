iifl-logo-icon 1
Craftsman Automation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

QUICKLINKS FOR Craftsman Automation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

2,206.43

1,546.29

yoy growth (%)

42.69

Raw materials

-1,030.8

-659.5

As % of sales

46.71

42.65

Employee costs

-186.05

-142.92

As % of sales

8.43

9.24

Other costs

-460.27

-309.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.86

20.03

Operating profit

529.31

434.03

OPM

23.98

28.06

Depreciation

-205.98

-192.41

Interest expense

-84.2

-107.28

Other income

9.27

13.22

Profit before tax

248.4

147.56

Taxes

-87.95

-50.8

Tax rate

-35.4

-34.42

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

160.45

96.76

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

160.45

96.76

yoy growth (%)

65.82

NPM

7.27

6.25

