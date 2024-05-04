iifl-logo-icon 1
Craftsman Automation Ltd AGM

Craftsman Auto CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 May 202427 Apr 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Saturday, the 27th April, 2024 inter alia have approved the attached agenda. Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the 38th Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 which is being sent through electronic mode to the Members. The Annual Report and the Notice of the 38th Annual General Meeting are also uploaded on the Companys website. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/05/2024) We refer to our letter dated 4th May, 2024 with regard to the submission of Notice of 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. We would like to inform you that there was a typo error in the first page of the Notice that the 38th AGM of the Company will be held on Monday, 27th May, 2023 instead of Monday, 27th May, 2024. We are submitting herewith the revised/updated notice for your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the details regarding the proceedings of the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, 27th May, 2024 at 4.00 P.M (IST) through Video conference (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) We wish to inform that the 38th Annual general meeting of the Company was held on 27th May, 2024, at 4.00 P.M IST through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means(OVAM). In this regards, we are enclosing the voting results of the businesses transacted at the AGM and the Consolidated Scrutinizers Report. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Craftsman Auto: Related News

