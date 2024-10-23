Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

Craftsman Automation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results subject to limited review by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Wednesday, the 23rd October, 2024, which commenced at 11.00 A.M. and concluded at 1.45 P.M., inter-alia has approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024.

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

We refer to our earlier Stock Exchange intimation dated 24th June, 2024, in connection with the proposed acquisition of the business of Sunbeam Lightweighting Solutions Private Limited (Sunbeam). Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Craftsman Automation Limited (Company) at its meeting held today, i.e., 5th August, 2024, has authorized the Company to enter into a securities subscription and purchase agreement with Sunbeam and Kedaara Capital Fund II LLP (Kedaara), for: (a) acquiring 100% of the legal and beneficial interest of the total securities of Sunbeam; and (b) subscription to 37,60,00,000 optionally convertible debentures, each having a face value of INR 10 (Proposed Transaction).

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 3 Jul 2024

Craftsman Automation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results subject to limited review by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., the 24th July, 2024, had approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024.

Board Meeting 27 Apr 2024 1 Apr 2024

Craftsman Automation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider and recommend final dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024, and to also consider and approve the following: (a) Proposal for raising of funds (b) To consider and approve constitution of a Fund Raising Committee to facilitate the above mentioned proposed fund raise. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today ie., 27th April 2024, has approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company have recommended a final dividend of 225%, being ₹11.25 per equity share of the face value of ₹5/- each of the Company, for the year ended 31 March 2024 which is subject to the approval by the Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting. The Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Kumbhat & Co, Chartered Accountants as the Internal Auditors of the Company for a period of Three financial years and Reappointment of S.Mahadevan and Co, Practicing Cost Accountants as Cost Auditors and KSR & Co, Company Secretaries LLP, Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the FY 2024-25. The Board has also approved fund raising and constitution of Fund Raising Constitution Committee.

Board Meeting 27 Jan 2024 2 Jan 2024