To the members of Craftsman Automation Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Craftsman Automation Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs

of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit and total comprehensive income, its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("Standards" or "SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

S

Key audit matter description and principal audit procedures No

1 Accounting for derivative contracts Refer Notes E-e, 1.7, 1.15, 1.21, 1.27 and 3.4 in standalone financial statements

A significant source of the Companys funds is borrowings, denominated in Indian rupee and foreign currency with a combination of fixed and floating interest rates.

The Companys cost of borrowings will be impacted by fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and movements in interest rates. The Companys mitigation plan for risk of foreign currency fluctuation and interest rate fluctuation includes using derivative instruments as per its risk management policy.

These hedges taken using derivative instruments are designated as either cashflow or fair value hedge. Estimating future cash flows is a significant factor in determining the mark to market gain or loss, accounting of such forward contracts and in the determination of its fair value. Significant judgement is applied in making these estimates by the management of the Company for which an expert is used.

As at March 31, 2024, the carrying value of the Companys derivatives included derivative assets amounting to H943 Lakhs and derivative liabilities of H259 Lakhs.

Key audit matter description and principal audit procedures

Accounting for derivative contracts is considered as a key audit matter because of the significant judgement and estimates used in the fair valuation and the complex compliance framework for determining the accounting & disclosure of these transactions in accordance with Ind AS 109 Financial Instruments - Accounting (including recognition and derecognition of financial assets or liabilities). These classes of transactions are material with respect to the standalone financial statements.

Our procedures related to audit of accounting for derivative contracts include the following:

• understanding and evaluating the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of internal controls over the completeness, existence and valuation of derivative instruments and managements documentation of the hedge effectiveness, accounting of derivative and hedging transactions;

• examining the derivative contracts;

• testing qualifying criteria for hedge accounting in accordance with Ind AS 109, including:

- understanding the risk management objectives and strategies for different types of hedge instruments;

- evaluating that the relationship between the underlying liability and the hedge instrument;

- using an expert for checking the valuation and reviewing the hedge effectiveness test carried out by management as per Ind AS 109, including the economic relationship between the hedged item and the hedging instrument;

• evaluating competence and capabilities of the auditors expert and ensuring independence;

• involving the auditors expert for testing the appropriateness of hedge accounting to qualified hedge relationships i.e., cash flow or fair value hedges;

• testing on sample basis the valuation of derivative instruments by management expert;

• for selected samples, checking the confirmations from counterparties to the derivative contracts for the valuation as at the year-end;

• checking the presentation and disclosures in the financial statements for compliance with Ind AS 109.

2 Accounting for Property, Plant and Equipment

Refer Notes E-a, E-c, F-a, 1.1, 1.2, 1.3 and 2.6 in standalone financial statements

Property, plant and equipment including capital work in progress (PPE) represents 48% of the Companys total assets.

The capitalisation of PPE includes the fair value of the consideration given to acquire the asset (net of discounts and rebates) and any directly attributable costs of bringing the asset to working condition for its intended use (inclusive of non-refundable purchase taxes and duties). Depreciation is generally charged as per Schedule II to Companies Act, 2013. In respect of certain classes of PPE, the useful life has been ascertained based on technical review by a Chartered Engineer and assessment by the management of the Company. The Company carries out physical verification of PPE on an annual basis as per their physical verification policy.

The Company uses estimates and assumptions to determine the useful life of assets, residual value, assess impairment loss (if any). The useful life of property, plant and equipment is determined by the technical team of the Companys management taking into consideration the industry practice, the application and usage factors and past historical trend. The residual value at the end of the useful life of property, plant and equipment is estimated in determining the depreciable value of the asset. Impairment assessment of property, plant and equipment involves identification of Cash Generating Unit (CGU) and estimating future cash flows arising of out of such CGUs.

Due to the material value of PPE to total assets and estimates/judgements involved in their valuation, the audit of accounting of Property, Plant and Equipment has been considered as a Key Audit Matter in the audit of the standalone financial statements

Our procedures relating to audit of accounting for Property, Plant and Equipment includes the following:

• evaluating of design and implementation of controls and testing the operating effectiveness of the internal controls over:

- measurement of initial recognition costs including costs of self-constructed PPE;

- valuation of PPE and review of useful lives including depreciation rates applied;

- periodic physical verification of property, plant and equipment by the management;

Key audit matter description and principal audit procedures

• testing on sample basis the value of self-constructed assets with underlying documentation to assess compliance with applicable accounting standards;

• wherever the useful life of a PPE considered is different from the useful life indicated in the Act, obtain confirmation from managements technical team for the useful life for the same;

• reviewing the residual value of PPE considered by the management for consistency and appropriateness;

• understanding the basis behind identification of Cash Generating Units by the management and review the future cash flow projections for the same;

• checking the computation and correctness of the discounting factor applied for arriving at value in use and impairment thereof, if any;

• checking the reasonableness of the assumptions made by the management in identifying CGUs, assessing the future cash flows, discount factor and impairment loss;

• physically inspecting a sample of assets at the main units of the Company during the year to ensure existence of PPE;

• reviewing the physical verification reports of the management and the treatment of discrepancies in the books of accounts / Fixed Asset Register, wherever applicable.

Information other than the standalone financial statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report and Annexures to Boards Report including the report on Corporate Governance, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and Those Charged with Governance for the standalone financial statements

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance

with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud and error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the management of the Company is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

• conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern;

• evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and

timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in Annexure A to this report, a statement on the matters specified in para 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) in our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) with respect to the adequacy of internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operative effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) with respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company, as detailed in Note 3.6 to the standalone financial statements, has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position;

ii. the Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. there were no amounts due which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

iv. (a) the management has represented that, to the best

of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) the management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether,

directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The amount of dividend is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act.

(a) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

(b) As stated in Note 1.18 to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend

vi Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

for SHARP & TANNAN

Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 003792S)

V. Viswanathan Place: Coimbatore Partner Date: April 27, 2024 Membership No. 215565 UDIN: 24215565BKGRMK4320

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

With reference to paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Craftsman Automation Limited ("the Company") of even date, we report the following:

(i) (a) (A) the Company has maintained proper records

showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its property, plant and equipment and relevant details of Right- of-Use Assets;

(B) the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets;

(b) the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its property, plant and equipment. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification;

(c) according to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold and included under the head Property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company;

(d) the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year;

(e) no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder;

(ii) (a) i n our opinion, the management of the Company

has conducted physical verification of inventories at reasonable intervals during the year and the coverage and procedures of such verification by the management is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on such verification were not material and these have been properly dealt with in the books of account;

(b) the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of H5 crore, in aggregate, during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company;

(iii) based on our audit procedures & according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. The Company has made investments in companies during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii)(a),(c),(d),(e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

With respect to paragraph 3(iii)(b) of the Order, in our opinion, the investments made during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest;

(iv) according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of investments made;

(v) according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from public during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at March 31, 2024 and hence the provisions of the paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(vi) the Central Government has specified maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained during the year by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended and prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the Company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete;

(vii) (a) according to the information and explanations given

to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company during the year with appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, cess or other material statutory dues outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable

(b) according to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined

by us, the particulars of income tax, service tax, goods and services tax as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited with statutory authorities on account of a dispute pending are as under:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount involved in dispute (D in Lakhs) Unpaid disputed amount (D in Lakhs) Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Finance Act, 1994 (Service Tax) Service Tax 67.17 60.47 April 2016 to June 2017 Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Tax 15.96 15.96 July 2017 to July 2018 Commissioner of Central Excise & GST, Appeals, Coimbatore Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax, Interest & penalty 104.16 8.84 Assessment Year (AY) 2008-09 High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax, Interest & penalty 226.30 181.04 Assessment Year (AY) 2020-21 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax, Interest & penalty 273.94 273.94 Assessment Year (AY) 2013-14 Principal Commissioner of Income Tax (Revision) Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax, Interest & penalty 228.80 228.20 Assessment Year (AY) 2014-15 Principal Commissioner of Income Tax (Revision) Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax, Interest & penalty 162.43 129.94 Assessment Year (AY) 2021-22 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

There are no dues in respect of sales tax / value added tax, duty of excise, duty of customs as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited with the statutory authorities on account of a dispute;

(viii) based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanations given by the management, no amount has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, paragraph 3(viii) of the order is not applicable to the Company;

(ix) (a) according to the records of the Company examined

by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings to any financial institution or bank during the year. The Company did not have any loans or borrowing from government or dues to debenture holders during the year;

(b) the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority;

(c) according to the information and explanation given to us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

(d) on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company;

(e) on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries;

(f) on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies

(x) (a) the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial

public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable;

(b) during the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable;

(xi) (a) t o the best of our knowledge and according to

the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year;

(b) no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and

Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report;

(c) according to the information and explanation given to us, no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year;

(xii) the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting on paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company;

(xiii) in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with related parties undertaken during the year and the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards;

(xiv) (a) i n our opinion, the Company has an adequate

internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business;

(b) we have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures;

(xv) according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with the directors during the year and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act is not applicable to the Company;

(xvi) (a) i n our opinion, the Company is not required to be

registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable;

(b) in our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable;

(xvii) the Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year;

(xviii) there has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year;

(xix) on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due;

(xx) (a) there are no unspent amounts towards Corporate

Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable;

(b) there are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pursuant to any ongoing project, and hence transferring unspent amount to a special account in compliance with provisions of sub-section 6 of Section 135 of the Act is not applicable to Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable

(xxi) there have been no qualifications or adverse remarks by the auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) report of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements.

for SHARP & TANNAN

Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 003792S)

V. Viswanathan Place: Coimbatore Partner Date: April 27, 2024 Membership No. 215565 UDIN: 24215565BKGRMK4320

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Craftsman Automation Limited of even date)

Independent Auditors Report on the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Craftsman Automation Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. Our audit is conducted in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about

l whether adequate internal financial controls over financial f reporting was established and maintained and if such controls , operated effectively in all material respects.

l Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit ) evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over

r

financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of

internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing

l the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and

evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal

r control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected

depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment

a of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone

financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. l

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system 3 over financial reporting.

r Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial , Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial , reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable

, assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and

s the preparation of the standalone financial statements for

external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and s procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records

r that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the

3 transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

^ (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are

recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone ) financial statements in accordance with generally accepted l accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; t and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention

or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of

changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as of March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.