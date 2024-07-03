iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Gears Ltd Share Price

98.43
(-3.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:54:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open103.63
  • Day's High103.63
  • 52 Wk High134
  • Prev. Close101.61
  • Day's Low97.61
  • 52 Wk Low 95.1
  • Turnover (lac)18.42
  • P/E34.45
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value79.69
  • EPS2.94
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)151.14
  • Div. Yield0
Bharat Gears Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

103.63

Prev. Close

101.61

Turnover(Lac.)

18.42

Day's High

103.63

Day's Low

97.61

52 Week's High

134

52 Week's Low

95.1

Book Value

79.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

151.14

P/E

34.45

EPS

2.94

Divi. Yield

0

Bharat Gears Ltd Corporate Action

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Jul, 2024

Bharat Gears Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bharat Gears Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.31%

Non-Promoter- 1.27%

Institutions: 1.27%

Non-Institutions: 43.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bharat Gears Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.36

15.36

10.24

10.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

95.24

105.2

97.96

63.52

Net Worth

110.6

120.56

108.2

73.82

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

503.02

463.11

507.38

406.78

yoy growth (%)

8.61

-8.72

24.73

2.31

Raw materials

-248.95

-238.41

-236.03

-185.87

As % of sales

49.49

51.47

46.52

45.69

Employee costs

-82.47

-89.8

-87.26

-77.16

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-9.64

-24.82

9.24

-2.28

Depreciation

-24.14

-26.68

-18.28

-16.69

Tax paid

1.94

6.04

-2.94

0.82

Working capital

-22.65

-16.22

23.59

24.59

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.61

-8.72

24.73

2.31

Op profit growth

92.06

-56.44

52.34

-8.6

EBIT growth

-510.09

-112.16

108.12

-24.86

Net profit growth

-58.99

-397.91

-531.47

-709.68

Bharat Gears Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bharat Gears Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Surinder P Kanwar

Joint Managing Director

Sameer Kanwar

Independent Non Exe. Director

W R Schilha

Independent Non Exe. Director

V K Pargal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

N V Srinivasan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rakesh Chopra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hiroo S Advani

Independent Non Exe. Director

RAMAN NANDA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prashant Khattry

Non Executive Director

KAVITA JHA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bharat Gears Ltd

Summary

Bharat Gears Ltd(BGL), promoted by Bharat Steel Tubes and Raunaq & Company in collaboration with ZF Friedrichshafen, Germany, was incorporated in 1971 to manufacture automotive gears. The foreign collaborator holds 25.99 % stake in the company.BGL is a major global supplier of automotive gears and heat treatment furnaces. The Company manufactures wide range of Ring Gears and Pinions, Transmission Gears and Shafts, Differential Gears, Gear Boxes and Heat Treatment Furnaces; primarily catering to commercial vehicle, agricultural machinery and construction equipment segments. The Companys manufacturing facilities located at Mumbra near Mumbai, Faridabad near New Delhi and Lonand near Pune. The Company is also engaged in after-market distribution. There delivery expands to nations across Europe, the USA, Mexico, Brazil, and Asia.BGL has two division i.e Automotive gears division and Industrial Furnaces division with the former contributing around 92% of the turnover and the later the balance. The automotive gears division manufactures a wide range of gears - hypoid, spiral gears and differential gears, which go into axle assemblies and parallel axes gears and shafts, which make up the gear box assemblies. This division supplies to OEMS in tractors, trucks & Bus and Utility vehicle industries. The company also serves the replacement market and exports to overseas market.BGLs two gear manufacturing units were located at Mumbra(Thane Dt), Maharashtra and Faridabad, Haryana. The Fari
Company FAQs

What is the Bharat Gears Ltd share price today?

The Bharat Gears Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹98.43 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Gears Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharat Gears Ltd is ₹151.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bharat Gears Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bharat Gears Ltd is 34.45 and 1.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bharat Gears Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharat Gears Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharat Gears Ltd is ₹95.1 and ₹134 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bharat Gears Ltd?

Bharat Gears Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.68%, 3 Years at 1.65%, 1 Year at -19.16%, 6 Month at -6.82%, 3 Month at -1.63% and 1 Month at 2.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bharat Gears Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bharat Gears Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.32 %
Institutions - 1.28 %
Public - 43.40 %

