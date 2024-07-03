SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹103.63
Prev. Close₹101.61
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.42
Day's High₹103.63
Day's Low₹97.61
52 Week's High₹134
52 Week's Low₹95.1
Book Value₹79.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)151.14
P/E34.45
EPS2.94
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.36
15.36
10.24
10.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
95.24
105.2
97.96
63.52
Net Worth
110.6
120.56
108.2
73.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
503.02
463.11
507.38
406.78
yoy growth (%)
8.61
-8.72
24.73
2.31
Raw materials
-248.95
-238.41
-236.03
-185.87
As % of sales
49.49
51.47
46.52
45.69
Employee costs
-82.47
-89.8
-87.26
-77.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-9.64
-24.82
9.24
-2.28
Depreciation
-24.14
-26.68
-18.28
-16.69
Tax paid
1.94
6.04
-2.94
0.82
Working capital
-22.65
-16.22
23.59
24.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.61
-8.72
24.73
2.31
Op profit growth
92.06
-56.44
52.34
-8.6
EBIT growth
-510.09
-112.16
108.12
-24.86
Net profit growth
-58.99
-397.91
-531.47
-709.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Surinder P Kanwar
Joint Managing Director
Sameer Kanwar
Independent Non Exe. Director
W R Schilha
Independent Non Exe. Director
V K Pargal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
N V Srinivasan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rakesh Chopra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hiroo S Advani
Independent Non Exe. Director
RAMAN NANDA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prashant Khattry
Non Executive Director
KAVITA JHA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bharat Gears Ltd
Summary
Bharat Gears Ltd(BGL), promoted by Bharat Steel Tubes and Raunaq & Company in collaboration with ZF Friedrichshafen, Germany, was incorporated in 1971 to manufacture automotive gears. The foreign collaborator holds 25.99 % stake in the company.BGL is a major global supplier of automotive gears and heat treatment furnaces. The Company manufactures wide range of Ring Gears and Pinions, Transmission Gears and Shafts, Differential Gears, Gear Boxes and Heat Treatment Furnaces; primarily catering to commercial vehicle, agricultural machinery and construction equipment segments. The Companys manufacturing facilities located at Mumbra near Mumbai, Faridabad near New Delhi and Lonand near Pune. The Company is also engaged in after-market distribution. There delivery expands to nations across Europe, the USA, Mexico, Brazil, and Asia.BGL has two division i.e Automotive gears division and Industrial Furnaces division with the former contributing around 92% of the turnover and the later the balance. The automotive gears division manufactures a wide range of gears - hypoid, spiral gears and differential gears, which go into axle assemblies and parallel axes gears and shafts, which make up the gear box assemblies. This division supplies to OEMS in tractors, trucks & Bus and Utility vehicle industries. The company also serves the replacement market and exports to overseas market.BGLs two gear manufacturing units were located at Mumbra(Thane Dt), Maharashtra and Faridabad, Haryana. The Fari
Read More
The Bharat Gears Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹98.43 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharat Gears Ltd is ₹151.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bharat Gears Ltd is 34.45 and 1.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharat Gears Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharat Gears Ltd is ₹95.1 and ₹134 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bharat Gears Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.68%, 3 Years at 1.65%, 1 Year at -19.16%, 6 Month at -6.82%, 3 Month at -1.63% and 1 Month at 2.18%.
