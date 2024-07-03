Summary

Bharat Gears Ltd(BGL), promoted by Bharat Steel Tubes and Raunaq & Company in collaboration with ZF Friedrichshafen, Germany, was incorporated in 1971 to manufacture automotive gears. The foreign collaborator holds 25.99 % stake in the company.BGL is a major global supplier of automotive gears and heat treatment furnaces. The Company manufactures wide range of Ring Gears and Pinions, Transmission Gears and Shafts, Differential Gears, Gear Boxes and Heat Treatment Furnaces; primarily catering to commercial vehicle, agricultural machinery and construction equipment segments. The Companys manufacturing facilities located at Mumbra near Mumbai, Faridabad near New Delhi and Lonand near Pune. The Company is also engaged in after-market distribution. There delivery expands to nations across Europe, the USA, Mexico, Brazil, and Asia.BGL has two division i.e Automotive gears division and Industrial Furnaces division with the former contributing around 92% of the turnover and the later the balance. The automotive gears division manufactures a wide range of gears - hypoid, spiral gears and differential gears, which go into axle assemblies and parallel axes gears and shafts, which make up the gear box assemblies. This division supplies to OEMS in tractors, trucks & Bus and Utility vehicle industries. The company also serves the replacement market and exports to overseas market.BGLs two gear manufacturing units were located at Mumbra(Thane Dt), Maharashtra and Faridabad, Haryana. The Fari

