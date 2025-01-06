Bharat Gears Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-9.64
-24.82
9.24
-2.28
Depreciation
-24.14
-26.68
-18.28
-16.69
Tax paid
1.94
6.04
-2.94
0.82
Working capital
-22.65
-16.22
23.59
24.59
Other operating items
Operating
-54.49
-61.68
11.61
6.43
Capital expenditure
7.22
84.62
28.55
-191.56
Free cash flow
-47.27
22.93
40.16
-185.12
Equity raised
142.48
159.89
122.35
123.22
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
12.78
85.86
79.83
13.55
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
107.98
268.69
242.34
-48.35
