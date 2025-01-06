iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Gears Ltd Cash Flow Statement

97.23
(-4.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-9.64

-24.82

9.24

-2.28

Depreciation

-24.14

-26.68

-18.28

-16.69

Tax paid

1.94

6.04

-2.94

0.82

Working capital

-22.65

-16.22

23.59

24.59

Other operating items

Operating

-54.49

-61.68

11.61

6.43

Capital expenditure

7.22

84.62

28.55

-191.56

Free cash flow

-47.27

22.93

40.16

-185.12

Equity raised

142.48

159.89

122.35

123.22

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

12.78

85.86

79.83

13.55

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

107.98

268.69

242.34

-48.35

