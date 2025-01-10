Bharat Gears Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.36
15.36
10.24
10.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
95.24
105.2
97.96
63.52
Net Worth
110.6
120.56
108.2
73.82
Minority Interest
Debt
113.37
115.92
106.6
118.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.87
2.19
0
0
Total Liabilities
224.84
238.67
214.8
191.91
Fixed Assets
137.75
133.87
119.01
134.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.2
1.11
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.66
9.02
5.83
10.14
Networking Capital
65.15
88.06
80.6
41.19
Inventories
82.02
99.97
90.46
90.39
Inventory Days
65.58
Sundry Debtors
116.19
122.53
144.28
106.27
Debtor Days
77.11
Other Current Assets
28.45
36.27
34.62
36.25
Sundry Creditors
-121.3
-132.09
-150.73
-156.51
Creditor Days
113.56
Other Current Liabilities
-40.21
-38.62
-38.03
-35.21
Cash
9.08
6.6
9.36
5.67
Total Assets
224.84
238.66
214.8
191.91
