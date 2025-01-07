iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Gears Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

97.5
(0.28%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:49:25 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

503.02

463.11

507.38

406.78

yoy growth (%)

8.61

-8.72

24.73

2.31

Raw materials

-248.95

-238.41

-236.03

-185.87

As % of sales

49.49

51.47

46.52

45.69

Employee costs

-82.47

-89.8

-87.26

-77.16

As % of sales

16.39

19.39

17.19

18.96

Other costs

-135.79

-116.26

-141.29

-115.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.99

25.1

27.84

28.43

Operating profit

35.79

18.63

42.78

28.08

OPM

7.11

4.02

8.43

6.9

Depreciation

-24.14

-26.68

-18.28

-16.69

Interest expense

-22.66

-21.64

-16.84

-14.81

Other income

1.36

4.87

1.57

1.14

Profit before tax

-9.64

-24.82

9.24

-2.28

Taxes

1.94

6.04

-2.94

0.82

Tax rate

-20.18

-24.35

-31.8

-35.95

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-7.7

-18.77

6.3

-1.46

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-7.7

-18.77

6.3

-1.46

yoy growth (%)

-58.99

-397.91

-531.47

-709.68

NPM

-1.53

-4.05

1.24

-0.35

