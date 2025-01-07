Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
503.02
463.11
507.38
406.78
yoy growth (%)
8.61
-8.72
24.73
2.31
Raw materials
-248.95
-238.41
-236.03
-185.87
As % of sales
49.49
51.47
46.52
45.69
Employee costs
-82.47
-89.8
-87.26
-77.16
As % of sales
16.39
19.39
17.19
18.96
Other costs
-135.79
-116.26
-141.29
-115.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.99
25.1
27.84
28.43
Operating profit
35.79
18.63
42.78
28.08
OPM
7.11
4.02
8.43
6.9
Depreciation
-24.14
-26.68
-18.28
-16.69
Interest expense
-22.66
-21.64
-16.84
-14.81
Other income
1.36
4.87
1.57
1.14
Profit before tax
-9.64
-24.82
9.24
-2.28
Taxes
1.94
6.04
-2.94
0.82
Tax rate
-20.18
-24.35
-31.8
-35.95
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-7.7
-18.77
6.3
-1.46
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-7.7
-18.77
6.3
-1.46
yoy growth (%)
-58.99
-397.91
-531.47
-709.68
NPM
-1.53
-4.05
1.24
-0.35
