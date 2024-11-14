Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 24 Oct 2024

BHARAT GEARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform that 4/24-25 Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on November 14 2024 inter-alia; to consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Further to our letter dated September 30 2024 this is to inform that in terms of the Code for Prevention of Insider Trading read with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company for Promoters/Promoter Group/Directors/Key Managerial Personnel/Designated Persons/Connected Persons of the Company shall be closed till Saturday November 16 2024. You are requested to take it on your records. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 (the Regulations), we are enclosing herewith Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on November 14, 2024 in terms of Regulation 33 of the Regulations. The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11:00 A.M. and concluded at 03:30 P.M. You are requested to kindly take the same on records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

BHARAT GEARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform that 3/24-25 Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on August 08 2024 inter-alia; to consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Further to our letter dated June 27 2024 this is to inform that in terms of the Code for Prevention of Insider Trading read with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company for Promoters/Promoter Group/Directors/Key Managerial Personnel/Designated Persons/Connected Persons of the Company shall be closed till Saturday August 10 2024. You are requested to take it on your records. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 (the Regulations), we are enclosing herewith Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on August 08, 2024 in terms of Regulation 33 of the Regulations. The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 12:15 P.M. and concluded at 01:30 P.M. You are requested to kindly take the same on records. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 7 May 2024

BHARAT GEARS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform that 2/24-25 Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 29 2024 inter-alia; to consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Further to our letter dated March 28 2024 this is to inform that in terms of the Code for Prevention of Insider Trading read with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company for Promoters/Promoter Group/Directors/Key Managerial Personnel/Designated Persons/Connected Persons of the Company shall be closed till Friday May 31 2024. You are requested to take it on your records. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 (the Regulations), we are enclosing herewith Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Audit Report thereon for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2024 along with declaration for unmodified opinion pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Regulations. The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11:30 A.M. and concluded at 03:30 P.M. You are requested to kindly take the same on records. Read less.. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (the Regulations) this to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday 29 May, 2024 has considered and approved (I)Re-appointment of Mr. Sameer Knawar as Joint Managing Director of the Company for a further period of 2 years w.e.f 01 June, 2024. (II)Re-appointment of Mr. Nagar Venkatraman Srinivasan as a Non-Executive Director of the Company liable to retire by rotation. (III)Appointment of M/s KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services LLP as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25. (IV)Appointment of M/s TVA & Co. LLP, Company Secretaries, New Delhi as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25. (V)Appointment of M/s M.K. Kulshrestha & Associates, Cost Accountants, Ghaziabad as Cost Auditors of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25. You are requested to kindly take the same on records. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

