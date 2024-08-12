iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Gears Ltd AGM

Bharat Gears CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM12 Aug 202417 Jul 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 34(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith Annual Report along with the Notice of Annual General Meeting of Bharat Gears Limited for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. You are requested to take the same on your records. Read less.. We hereby enclose the gist of the proceedings of 52nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 12th August, 2024. You are requested to take the same on your records. Intimation under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Regulations) this to inform that the members of the Company at their Annual General Meeting held on Monday, August 12, 2024 have considered and approved the Business as per the details attached. You are requested to take the same on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith Voting Results of the 52nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, August 12, 2024, at 11:30 A.M. through Video Conference (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). You are requested to take the same on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)

