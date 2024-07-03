Summary

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited (BBTCL) is multi-product and multi-divisional organisation with diverse business interests viz. Plantations (Tea and Coffee), Auto Electric Components, healthcare and real estate.The company has its tea plantation Estates in South India. Its largest tea plantation area is located at Anamallai district in South India. The company produces and markets premium coffees such as Washed Arabica and Robusta, in specialty segment.One of the major products of the companys dental products division is dental alloy. Other key products of the companys dental products division are dental impression materials and dental X-Ray films. Formed in 1863 as Burmah Trading Company by taking over the assets and rights in Burma of William Wallace, the Company was renamed Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation to avoid being confused with a firm of a similar name. The Corporations activities are in tea, coffee, cardamom, cocoa, rubber and palm oil segments; manufacture of asbestos cement and concrete products, starch from tapioca; logging of timber, boat building and repairs. These activities are spread over India, Indonesia, Thailand, Tanzania and Sabah.The Corporation, for over 80 years since 1863, was the largest single tea company in the industry, marketing between one-third and one-half of the worlds tea supply. Post-war political changes in Burma and Thailand necessitated a restructuring of its activities and areas of operations. This resulted in the corporati

