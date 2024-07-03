Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹2,159.25
Prev. Close₹2,193.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹400.31
Day's High₹2,191.8
Day's Low₹2,116.6
52 Week's High₹2,975
52 Week's Low₹1,318.2
Book Value₹27.24
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14,833.85
P/E328.92
EPS6.67
Divi. Yield0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.96
13.96
13.96
13.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
180.36
191.9
197.25
215.51
Net Worth
194.32
205.86
211.21
229.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
339.41
207.68
213.9
207.9
yoy growth (%)
63.42
-2.9
2.88
-20.16
Raw materials
-134.02
-78.04
-92.81
-77.11
As % of sales
39.48
37.58
43.39
37.09
Employee costs
-90.3
-82.95
-88.23
-84.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
17.93
3.79
-17.72
-30.91
Depreciation
-9.2
-8.7
-9.13
-9.15
Tax paid
-18.27
-0.98
0.7
5.08
Working capital
-27.95
460.42
-23.42
-13.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
63.42
-2.9
2.88
-20.16
Op profit growth
-342.91
-61.05
39.51
158.54
EBIT growth
20.66
311.1
20,574.31
-99.67
Net profit growth
252.74
-116.46
-34.07
705.96
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
16,882.59
16,303.39
14,311.52
13,139.5
11,729.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
16,882.59
16,303.39
14,311.52
13,139.5
11,729.02
Other Operating Income
226.39
319.53
195.73
256.67
160.32
Other Income
397.75
708.74
384.62
338.77
457.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Nusli N Wadia
Managing Director
Ness N Wadia
Non Executive Director
Minnie Bodhanwala
Independent Director
Rajesh Batra
Independent Director
Y S P Thorat
Independent Director
Chandra Iyengar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Murli Manohar Purohit
Additional Director
Jeh N Wadia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited (BBTCL) is multi-product and multi-divisional organisation with diverse business interests viz. Plantations (Tea and Coffee), Auto Electric Components, healthcare and real estate.The company has its tea plantation Estates in South India. Its largest tea plantation area is located at Anamallai district in South India. The company produces and markets premium coffees such as Washed Arabica and Robusta, in specialty segment.One of the major products of the companys dental products division is dental alloy. Other key products of the companys dental products division are dental impression materials and dental X-Ray films. Formed in 1863 as Burmah Trading Company by taking over the assets and rights in Burma of William Wallace, the Company was renamed Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation to avoid being confused with a firm of a similar name. The Corporations activities are in tea, coffee, cardamom, cocoa, rubber and palm oil segments; manufacture of asbestos cement and concrete products, starch from tapioca; logging of timber, boat building and repairs. These activities are spread over India, Indonesia, Thailand, Tanzania and Sabah.The Corporation, for over 80 years since 1863, was the largest single tea company in the industry, marketing between one-third and one-half of the worlds tea supply. Post-war political changes in Burma and Thailand necessitated a restructuring of its activities and areas of operations. This resulted in the corporati
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2126.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd is ₹14833.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd is 328.92 and 82.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd is ₹1318.2 and ₹2975 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.42%, 3 Years at 25.44%, 1 Year at 47.10%, 6 Month at 4.73%, 3 Month at -21.18% and 1 Month at -9.10%.
