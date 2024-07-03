iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd Share Price

2,126.05
(-3.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:29:56 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,159.25
  • Day's High2,191.8
  • 52 Wk High2,975
  • Prev. Close2,193.85
  • Day's Low2,116.6
  • 52 Wk Low 1,318.2
  • Turnover (lac)400.31
  • P/E328.92
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value27.24
  • EPS6.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14,833.85
  • Div. Yield0.05
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

2,159.25

Prev. Close

2,193.85

Turnover(Lac.)

400.31

Day's High

2,191.8

Day's Low

2,116.6

52 Week's High

2,975

52 Week's Low

1,318.2

Book Value

27.24

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14,833.85

P/E

328.92

EPS

6.67

Divi. Yield

0.05

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.2

Record Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 May, 2024

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:51 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.13%

Foreign: 18.12%

Indian: 55.92%

Non-Promoter- 10.98%

Institutions: 10.98%

Non-Institutions: 14.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.96

13.96

13.96

13.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

180.36

191.9

197.25

215.51

Net Worth

194.32

205.86

211.21

229.47

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

339.41

207.68

213.9

207.9

yoy growth (%)

63.42

-2.9

2.88

-20.16

Raw materials

-134.02

-78.04

-92.81

-77.11

As % of sales

39.48

37.58

43.39

37.09

Employee costs

-90.3

-82.95

-88.23

-84.18

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

17.93

3.79

-17.72

-30.91

Depreciation

-9.2

-8.7

-9.13

-9.15

Tax paid

-18.27

-0.98

0.7

5.08

Working capital

-27.95

460.42

-23.42

-13.18

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

63.42

-2.9

2.88

-20.16

Op profit growth

-342.91

-61.05

39.51

158.54

EBIT growth

20.66

311.1

20,574.31

-99.67

Net profit growth

252.74

-116.46

-34.07

705.96

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

16,882.59

16,303.39

14,311.52

13,139.5

11,729.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

16,882.59

16,303.39

14,311.52

13,139.5

11,729.02

Other Operating Income

226.39

319.53

195.73

256.67

160.32

Other Income

397.75

708.74

384.62

338.77

457.38

View Annually Results

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Nusli N Wadia

Managing Director

Ness N Wadia

Non Executive Director

Minnie Bodhanwala

Independent Director

Rajesh Batra

Independent Director

Y S P Thorat

Independent Director

Chandra Iyengar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Murli Manohar Purohit

Additional Director

Jeh N Wadia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd

Summary

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited (BBTCL) is multi-product and multi-divisional organisation with diverse business interests viz. Plantations (Tea and Coffee), Auto Electric Components, healthcare and real estate.The company has its tea plantation Estates in South India. Its largest tea plantation area is located at Anamallai district in South India. The company produces and markets premium coffees such as Washed Arabica and Robusta, in specialty segment.One of the major products of the companys dental products division is dental alloy. Other key products of the companys dental products division are dental impression materials and dental X-Ray films. Formed in 1863 as Burmah Trading Company by taking over the assets and rights in Burma of William Wallace, the Company was renamed Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation to avoid being confused with a firm of a similar name. The Corporations activities are in tea, coffee, cardamom, cocoa, rubber and palm oil segments; manufacture of asbestos cement and concrete products, starch from tapioca; logging of timber, boat building and repairs. These activities are spread over India, Indonesia, Thailand, Tanzania and Sabah.The Corporation, for over 80 years since 1863, was the largest single tea company in the industry, marketing between one-third and one-half of the worlds tea supply. Post-war political changes in Burma and Thailand necessitated a restructuring of its activities and areas of operations. This resulted in the corporati
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2126.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd is ₹14833.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd is 328.92 and 82.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd is ₹1318.2 and ₹2975 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd?

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.42%, 3 Years at 25.44%, 1 Year at 47.10%, 6 Month at 4.73%, 3 Month at -21.18% and 1 Month at -9.10%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.05 %
Institutions - 10.98 %
Public - 14.97 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.