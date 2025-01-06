Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
17.93
3.79
-17.72
-30.91
Depreciation
-9.2
-8.7
-9.13
-9.15
Tax paid
-18.27
-0.98
0.7
5.08
Working capital
-27.95
460.42
-23.42
-13.18
Other operating items
Operating
-37.49
454.52
-49.58
-48.16
Capital expenditure
7.59
8.31
25.57
4.48
Free cash flow
-29.89
462.83
-24.01
-43.68
Equity raised
402.86
432.53
513.75
622.88
Investing
-10.36
71.37
98.35
-0.14
Financing
1,024.5
1,291.21
448.49
503.68
Dividends paid
0
0
0
6.97
Net in cash
1,387.11
2,257.94
1,036.58
1,089.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.