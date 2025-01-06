iifl-logo-icon 1
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,089.85
(-4.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Bombay Burmah FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

17.93

3.79

-17.72

-30.91

Depreciation

-9.2

-8.7

-9.13

-9.15

Tax paid

-18.27

-0.98

0.7

5.08

Working capital

-27.95

460.42

-23.42

-13.18

Other operating items

Operating

-37.49

454.52

-49.58

-48.16

Capital expenditure

7.59

8.31

25.57

4.48

Free cash flow

-29.89

462.83

-24.01

-43.68

Equity raised

402.86

432.53

513.75

622.88

Investing

-10.36

71.37

98.35

-0.14

Financing

1,024.5

1,291.21

448.49

503.68

Dividends paid

0

0

0

6.97

Net in cash

1,387.11

2,257.94

1,036.58

1,089.7

