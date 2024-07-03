Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
12,777.2
12,345.26
10,675.27
10,030.06
8,858.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12,777.2
12,345.26
10,675.27
10,030.06
8,858.18
Other Operating Income
170.07
186.9
152.84
162.91
99.29
Other Income
322.02
749.69
281.06
271.33
414.54
Total Income
13,269.3
13,281.85
11,109.17
10,464.31
9,372.01
Total Expenditure
10,911.15
11,481.23
9,405.37
8,503.74
7,674.34
PBIDT
2,358.14
1,800.62
1,703.8
1,960.56
1,697.68
Interest
334.87
311.29
188.25
124.18
86.59
PBDT
2,023.27
1,489.33
1,515.55
1,836.38
1,611.09
Depreciation
229.64
172.29
160.14
156.01
146.11
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
673.3
593
589.76
677.37
499.5
Deferred Tax
-90.44
-76.04
-116.67
-42.07
-41.76
Reported Profit After Tax
1,210.77
800.08
882.32
1,045.07
1,007.24
Minority Interest After NP
788.2
867.32
559.21
732.2
499.54
Net Profit after Minority Interest
422.57
-67.25
323.11
312.87
507.69
Extra-ordinary Items
-68.1
206.48
0
0
-11.03
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
490.67
-273.73
323.11
312.87
518.72
EPS (Unit Curr.)
60.53
-9.36
46.31
44.84
72.76
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.96
13.95
13.95
13.95
13.95
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.45
14.58
15.96
19.54
19.16
PBDTM(%)
15.83
12.06
14.19
18.3
18.18
PATM(%)
9.47
6.48
8.26
10.41
11.37
