Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.96
13.96
13.96
13.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
180.36
191.9
197.25
215.51
Net Worth
194.32
205.86
211.21
229.47
Minority Interest
Debt
350.78
954.01
1,012.44
1,044.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.59
1.06
4.77
2.91
Total Liabilities
548.69
1,160.93
1,228.42
1,277.34
Fixed Assets
75.51
82.03
130.52
131.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
351.38
352.19
446.49
456.85
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.81
3.27
6.98
11.52
Networking Capital
50.29
663.69
554.07
623.03
Inventories
55.69
67.63
62.08
85.92
Inventory Days
66.75
151
Sundry Debtors
57.18
50.97
47.24
43.47
Debtor Days
50.8
76.39
Other Current Assets
31.79
647.61
526.53
565.21
Sundry Creditors
-25.16
-22.17
-23.59
-24.5
Creditor Days
25.36
43.05
Other Current Liabilities
-69.21
-80.35
-58.19
-47.07
Cash
65.71
59.75
90.37
54.57
Total Assets
548.7
1,160.93
1,228.43
1,277.35
