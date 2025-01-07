iifl-logo-icon 1
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,049.05
(-1.95%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

339.41

207.68

213.9

207.9

yoy growth (%)

63.42

-2.9

2.88

-20.16

Raw materials

-134.02

-78.04

-92.81

-77.11

As % of sales

39.48

37.58

43.39

37.09

Employee costs

-90.3

-82.95

-88.23

-84.18

As % of sales

26.6

39.94

41.24

40.49

Other costs

-77.72

-62.06

-72.34

-74.9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.89

29.88

33.82

36.03

Operating profit

37.36

-15.38

-39.48

-28.3

OPM

11

-7.4

-18.46

-13.61

Depreciation

-9.2

-8.7

-9.13

-9.15

Interest expense

-82.67

-79.58

-38

-31.01

Other income

72.45

107.46

68.9

37.55

Profit before tax

17.93

3.79

-17.72

-30.91

Taxes

-18.27

-0.98

0.7

5.08

Tax rate

-101.88

-26.04

-3.95

-16.45

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.33

2.8

-17.02

-25.83

Exceptional items

10.22

0

0

0

Net profit

9.89

2.8

-17.02

-25.83

yoy growth (%)

252.74

-116.46

-34.07

705.96

NPM

2.91

1.35

-7.96

-12.42

