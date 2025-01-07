Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
339.41
207.68
213.9
207.9
yoy growth (%)
63.42
-2.9
2.88
-20.16
Raw materials
-134.02
-78.04
-92.81
-77.11
As % of sales
39.48
37.58
43.39
37.09
Employee costs
-90.3
-82.95
-88.23
-84.18
As % of sales
26.6
39.94
41.24
40.49
Other costs
-77.72
-62.06
-72.34
-74.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.89
29.88
33.82
36.03
Operating profit
37.36
-15.38
-39.48
-28.3
OPM
11
-7.4
-18.46
-13.61
Depreciation
-9.2
-8.7
-9.13
-9.15
Interest expense
-82.67
-79.58
-38
-31.01
Other income
72.45
107.46
68.9
37.55
Profit before tax
17.93
3.79
-17.72
-30.91
Taxes
-18.27
-0.98
0.7
5.08
Tax rate
-101.88
-26.04
-3.95
-16.45
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.33
2.8
-17.02
-25.83
Exceptional items
10.22
0
0
0
Net profit
9.89
2.8
-17.02
-25.83
yoy growth (%)
252.74
-116.46
-34.07
705.96
NPM
2.91
1.35
-7.96
-12.42
