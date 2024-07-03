Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
4,658.46
4,212.25
4,105.38
4,271.4
4,460.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,658.46
4,212.25
4,105.38
4,271.4
4,460.5
Other Operating Income
102.38
121.18
56.31
65.33
63.43
Other Income
188.44
76.96
105.45
272.54
119.57
Total Income
4,949.28
4,410.39
4,267.14
4,609.27
4,643.5
Total Expenditure
4,038.08
3,645.7
3,398.98
3,540.74
3,790.08
PBIDT
911.2
764.69
868.17
1,068.53
853.42
Interest
37.3
31.13
28.94
52.89
154.56
PBDT
873.9
733.56
839.23
1,015.64
698.86
Depreciation
79.52
77.09
83.72
81.22
74.7
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
280.78
188.07
195.45
200.74
208.24
Deferred Tax
-2.07
-3.23
11.34
2.52
4.35
Reported Profit After Tax
515.66
471.62
548.72
731.16
411.57
Minority Interest After NP
262.96
249.33
264.56
274.46
289.53
Net Profit after Minority Interest
252.71
222.29
284.16
456.7
122.04
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.85
-34.26
-0.1
-2.47
-35.39
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
253.56
256.55
284.26
459.17
157.43
EPS (Unit Curr.)
36.22
31.86
37.51
65.42
17.48
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.95
13.95
13.96
13.96
13.96
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.56
18.15
21.14
25.01
19.13
PBDTM(%)
18.75
17.41
20.44
23.77
15.66
PATM(%)
11.06
11.19
13.36
17.11
9.22
