|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 May 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|1.2
|60
|Final
|Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of 13th May, 2024 Recommended dividend at the rate of 60% (Re 1.20 per equity share) on the face value of Rs. 2/- per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. Corporate Action - Board approves Book Closure date Corporate Action - Board approves Record Date
