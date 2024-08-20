|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|16 Aug 2024
|14 May 2024
|Corporate Action - Board approves Book Closure date Shareholders Meeting - 159th AGM to be held on 16th August, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed Voting Results of the AGM of the Corporation along with Scrutinizers Report thereon (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/08/2024) Summary of Proceedings of the 159th AGM of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited (Corporation) held on 16th August, 2024 is attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.