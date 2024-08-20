Corporate Action - Board approves Book Closure date Shareholders Meeting - 159th AGM to be held on 16th August, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed Voting Results of the AGM of the Corporation along with Scrutinizers Report thereon (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/08/2024) Summary of Proceedings of the 159th AGM of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited (Corporation) held on 16th August, 2024 is attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024)