Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd Board Meeting

1,991.6
(0.72%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Bombay Burmah CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
BOMBAY BURMAH TRADING CORP.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Corporation for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with the Limited review reports (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
BOMBAY BURMAH TRADING CORP.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results(Standalone & Consolidated) of the Corporation for The First Quarter Ended 30th June 2024 Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Held On 8th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting13 May 20246 May 2024
BOMBAY BURMAH TRADING CORP.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Corporation for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and recommend dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of 13th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
BOMBAY BURMAH TRADING CORP.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Corporation for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting held on 13th February, 2024 Results - Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Appointment of Senior Management (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

