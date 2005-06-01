<dhhead> INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT</dhhead>

Tothe Members of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Limited (‘the Company’), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows and the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information, in which are included the returns for the year ended on that date audited by the branch auditor of the Company’s branch located at Usambara in Tanzania.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, and based on the consideration of the report of the branch auditor as referred to in paragraph 15 below, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act’) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS’) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its loss (including other comprehensive income (gain)), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI’) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained together with the audit evidence obtained by the branch auditor, in terms of their report referred to in paragraph 15 of the Other Matter section below is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matter

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, and based on the consideration of the report of the branch auditor as referred to paragraph 15 below, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

5. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue recognition Our audit procedures included, but were not limited, to the following: Refer note 1(F)(ii)(m) and note 25 to the accompanying standalone financial statements. The Company is primarily involved in manufacturing and sale of automotive electric components, tea and dental products. • Assessed the appropriateness of revenue recognition accounting policies of the Company including those related to rebates and trade discounts, by evaluating the compliance with the applicable Ind AS; Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of the relevant internal controls with respect to recognition and measurement of revenue including general and specific information technology controls; Owing to the multiplicity of the Company’s products of different nature and varied terms of contracts with customers, in line with the requirements of the Standards on Auditing, revenue is determined to be an area involving significant risk and hence, requiring significant auditor attention. • Performed substantive testing on samples selected from revenue transactions recorded during the year by testing the underlying documents including contracts, invoices, goods dispatch notes, shipping documents and customer receipts, wherever applicable; The Company and its external stakeholders focus on revenue as a key performance metric, and this could create an incentive for revenue to be overstated or recognised before the control has been transferred. • Performed cut off procedures, on sample basis for the period before and after the year end by testing the underlying documents and ensured that the revenue is recognised in the correct period; Considering the amount involved, large number of transactions and diverse nature of the revenue streams, revenue recognition is considered as a key audit matter for the current year audit. • Tested, on a sample basis, the appropriateness of journal entries impacting revenue, as well as other adjustments made in the preparation of the standalone financial statements with respect to revenue recognition of Company including specific journals posted manually directly to revenue; • Performed analytical review procedures on revenue recognised during the year to identify any unusual and/or material variances; • Performed confirmation procedures on selected balances outstanding as at the year end; and • Evaluated the appropriateness of disclosures made in the standalone financial statements with respect to revenue recognised during the year as required by applicable Ind AS.

Litigations and contingent liabilities – Singampatti tea estate Our audit procedures included, but were not limited, to the following: Refer note 40 to the accompanying standalone financial statements. • Obtained an understanding of the management’s process for identification of legal matters, outcome of the litigations, assessment of accounting treatment for each of such litigated matter identified under Ind AS 37 and for measurement of amounts involved; The Company has been carrying on its plantation activities at Singampatti tea estate, Tamil Nadu under a lease arrangement since 1929. During an earlier year, the Commissioner of Land Administration in Tamil Nadu passed an order cancelling the lease alleging violation of conditions with regard to clearing of certain areas. • Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of relevant internal financial controls with respect to the litigations; During the earlier years, the authorities raised demands for lease rentals of the leased land retrospectively from 1958 to 2019 amounting to 23,192.58 lakhs. • Obtained an understanding of the aforesaid litigation matter and discussed the key developments during the year with the management; The Company had challenged the above orders by filing a writ petition before the Hon’ble Madras High Court which was admitted and an interim relief restraining the Government from taking any action was granted by the Court. Currently, this matter is sub-judice. • Obtained and reviewed the necessary evidence which includes correspondence with external legal counsel, and statutory authorities, inspected minutes of case proceedings available, to support the decision and rationale of the litigation matter and writ petition filed by the Company in relation to this matter. We also tested the independence, objectivity and competence of management’s expert involved; We focused on this area as the eventual outcome of the litigations is uncertain and the positions taken by the management are based on the application of the significant judgement and reliance on legal opinions obtained. Accordingly, unexpected adverse outcomes may significantly impact the operations of the Company and hence it has been considered as a key audit matter. • Obtained a direct confirmation from the management’s expert to ensure that the accounting treatment of this litigation matter is in accordance with the applicable Ind AS; and • Evaluated the appropriateness of disclosures made in the standalone financial statements with respect to the aforesaid litigation matter in accordance with the requirements of the applicable Ind AS.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report thereon

6. The Company’s Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor’s report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance of the Company.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

7. The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Company’s Board of Directors. The Company’s Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the standalone financial position, standalone financial performance including other comprehensive income, standalone changes in equity and standalone cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. 8. In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

9. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

10. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

11. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Act we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management of the Company;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors’ use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern;

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation; and

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the standalone financial statements of the Company and its branch or the business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the standalone financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of standalone financial statements of the Company and such branch included in the standalone financial statements, of which we are the independent auditors. For the other branch included in the standalone financial statements, which have been audited by the branch auditor, such branch auditor remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

12. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

13. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

14. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

15. We did not audit the financial information of a branch included in the standalone financial statements of the Company whose financial information reflects total assets of 185.62 lakhs as at 31 March 2024, and the total revenues of 168.98 lakhs, total net loss after tax of 612.06 lakhs, total comprehensive loss of 612.06 lakhs, and net cash outflows of 21.71 lakhs respectively for the year ended on that date, as considered in the standalone financial statements. These financial information have been audited by the branch auditor whose report has been furnished to us by the management, and our opinion on the standalone financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of branch, and our report in terms of sub-section (3) of section 143 of the Act in so far as it relates to the aforesaid branch, is based solely on the report of such branch auditor.

Further, this branch is located outside India whose financial statements and other financial information have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted within its country and which have been audited by branch auditor under generally accepted auditing standards applicable within its country. The Company’s management has converted the financial information of such branch from accounting principles generally accepted within its country to accounting principles generally accepted in

India. We have audited these conversion adjustments made by the Company’s management. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of such branch, is based on the report of branch auditor and the conversion adjustments prepared by the management of the Company and audited by us.

Our opinion above on the standalone financial statements, and our report on other legal and regulatory requirements below, are not modified in respect of the above matters with respect to our reliance on the work done by and the report of the branch auditor.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

16. As required by section 197(16) of the Act based on our audit, and on the consideration of the report of the branch auditor as referred to in paragraph 15 above, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

17. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order’) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act we give in the Annexure I, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

18. Further to our comments in Annexure I, as required by section 143(3) of the Act based on our audit, and on the consideration of the report of the branch auditor as referred to in paragraph 15 above, we report, to the extent applicable, that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements; b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and proper returns adequate for the purposes of our audit have been received from the branch not visited by us, except for the matters stated in paragraph 18(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended); c) The report on the accounts of the branch office of the Company audited under section 143(8) of the Act by the branch auditor has been sent to us and have been properly dealt with by us in preparing this report; d) The standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account and with the return received from the branch not visited by us; e) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act; f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act; g) The reservation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 18(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 18(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended); h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company as on 31 March 2024 and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure II wherein we have expressed an unmodified opinion; and i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of the report of the branch auditor as referred to in paragraph 15 above: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at 31 March 2024; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 March 2024; iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024; iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 52(g) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘the intermediaries’), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (‘the Ultimate Beneficiaries’) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 52(g) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘the Funding Parties’), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries’) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and c. Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement. v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024 in respect of such dividend declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in note 43 to the accompanying standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2024 which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for instances mentioned below, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 1 April 2023, has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, other than the consequential impact of the exceptions given below.

Nature of exception noted Details of Exception Instances of accounting software for maintaining books of account which did not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. Instances of accounting software for maintaining books of account for which the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. The accounting software used for maintenance of books of ac- counts of Tea and Coffee division of the Company did not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. Instances of accounting software maintained by a third party where we are unable to comment on the audit trail feature.c i) The audit trail feature for accounting software used for main- tenance of accounting records of Dental Products India divi- sion of the Company was not enabled during the year. ii) The audit trail feature was not enabled at the database level for accounting software to log any direct data changes, used for maintenance of accounting records of Auto Electrical Components division by the Company. The accounting software used for maintenance of accounting re- cords of HO division of the Company is operated by a third-par- ty software service provider. In the absence of any information on existence of audit trail (edit logs) for any direct changes made at the database level in the ‘Independent Service Auditor’s Assurance Report on the Description of Controls, their Design and Operat- ing Effectiveness’ (‘Type 2 report’ issued in accordance with ISAE 3000, Assurance Engagements Other Than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information), we are unable to comment on whether audit trail feature with respect to the database of the said software was enabled and operated throughout the year.

Annexure I referred to in Paragraph 17 of the Independent Auditor’s Report of even date to the members of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and based on the consideration of the report of the branch auditor, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that: (i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its property, plant and equipment (‘PPE’), capital work-in- progress, investment property and right of use assets (‘ROU assets’).

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its PPE, relevant details of ROU assets and investment property under which the assets are physically verified in a phased manner over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme, certain PPE, ROU assets and investment property were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (including investment properties) held by the Company (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in Note 2(a) to the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its PPE (including ROU assets) or intangible assets during the year. (e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year, except for goods in transit and inventory lying with third parties. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed as compared to book records. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by the third parties and in respect of goods-in-transit, these have been confirmed from corresponding receipt or dispatch inventory records.

(b) As disclosed in note 52(b) to the standalone financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned a working capital limit in excess of 5 crore by banks based on the security of current assets. The quarterly returns/statements, in respect of the working capital limits have been filed by the Company with such banks and such returns/statements are in agreement with the books of account of the Company for the respective periods, which were subject to audit.

(iii) (a) The Company has made investments and provided loans or advances in the nature of loans to subsidiaries, associates and other entities during the year as per details given below:

Particulars Advances Amount ( In lakhs) Aggregate amount of loan provided during the year: - Subsidiaries 10.00 (Subsidiaries) - Associates Nil (Associates) - Others Nil (Others) Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases (provided during the year): - Subsidiaries 10.00 (Subsidiaries) - Associates Nil (Associates) - Others Nil (Others)

Further, no guarantee or security has been given to subsidiaries, associates or other entities during the year.

(b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made and terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company at the time of making the investments/ granting the loans and advances in the nature of loans. Further, no guarantees are provided, and no security has been given by the Company during the year.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company in an earlier year, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments/receipts of principal and interest are regular, except the following instances:

Name of the Entity Amount due Due date Extent of delay Remarks ( in lakhs) (if any) Go Airlines Limited 300.82 16 February 2023 409 days Interest Go Airlines Limited 125.34 30 March 2023 367 days Interest Go Airlines Limited 70.63 17 August 2023 227 days Interest Go Airlines Limited 0.74 30 September 2023 183 days Interest Go Airlines Limited 6,000 17 August 2023 227 days Principal Go Airlines Limited 2,500 30 March 2024 1 day Principal

In respect of advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal has not been stipulated and accordingly, we are unable to comment as to whether the repayments of principal are regular. Further, no interest is receivable on such advances in the nature of loans.

(d) The total amount which is overdue for more than 90 days as at 31 March 2024 in respect of loans granted to such company in an earlier year are as follows:

Particulars Amount ( in lakhs) No. of Cases Remarks, if any Principal 6,000.00 1 None Interest 497.53 4 None Total 6,497.53 5 None

Reasonable steps have been taken by the Company for recovery of such principal amounts and interest.

(e) The Company has granted loans in an earlier year which had fallen due during the year but such loans have not been renewed or extended nor has the Company granted fresh loans to settle the overdue amounts of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has granted loans in an earlier year which are repayable on demand. The Company has also granted advances in the nature of loans without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Refer Note 51 of the standalone financial statements for further details.

(iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans and investments made., Further, no guarantees are provided, and no security has been given by the Company.

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there are no amounts which have been deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act in respect of the products of the Company. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities by the Company, though there have been slight delays in a few cases. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Gross Amount ( in lakhs) Amount paid under Protest ( in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, if any Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 86.48 86.48 A.Y 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), Mumbai NA Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 3.48 - A.Y 2005-06 Assistant Commissioner Thiruvanmiyur Assessment Circle NA Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 0.37 - A.Y 2006-07 Assistant Commissioner Thiruvanmiyur Assessment Circle NA Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 0.87 - A.Y 2009-10 Assistant Commissioner Thiruvanmiyur Assessment Circle NA Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 1.80 - A.Y 2011-12 Assistant Commissioner Thiruvanmiyur Assessment Circle NA CST Act, 1956 Custom & sales tax 1.72 - A.Y 2011-12 Assistant Commissioner Thiruvanmiyur Assessment Circle NA CST Act, 1956 Custom & sales tax 7.47 - A.Y 2012-13 Assistant Commissioner Thiruvanmiyur Assessment Circle NA

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been previously recorded in the books of account.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. (c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, money raised by way of term loans during the year were applied for the purposes for which these were obtained. (d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have, prima facie, not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associates.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, no report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system as per the provisions of section 138 of the Act which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non - cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order with respect to compliance with the provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a),(b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) has only one CIC as part of the Group.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year as well as the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has met the criteria as specified under sub-section (1) of section 135 of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, however, in the absence of average net profits in the immediately three preceding years, there is no requirement for the Company to spend any amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

Annexure II to the Independent Auditor’s Report of even date to the members of The

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

Independent Auditor’s Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act’)

1. In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Limited (‘the Company’) as at and for the year ended 31 March 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company as at that date.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria (‘IFC criteria’) established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note’) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI’). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Company’s business, including adherence to the Company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the ICAI prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, and the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, and the audit evidence obtained by the other auditor in terms of their reports referred to in the Other Matter paragraph below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

6. A company’s internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements fin 7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, and based on the consideration of the report of the other auditor on internal controls with reference to standalone financial statements of a branch referred to in the Other Matter paragraph below, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the IFC criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

Other Matter

9. We did not audit the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in so far as it relates to one overseas branch of the Company, whose standalone financial information reflect total assets of 185.62 lakhs and net assets of ( 207.56 lakhs) as at 31 March 2024, total revenue of 168.98 lakhs, total net loss after tax of 612.06 lakhs, total comprehensive loss of 612.06 lakhs, and net cash outflows of 21.71 lakhs for the year ended on that date, as considered in the standalone financial statements. The internal financial controls with reference to financial statements insofar as it relates to such branch has been audited by another auditor whose report has been furnished to us by the management, and our report on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements for the Company, as aforesaid, under section 143(3)(i) of the Act in so far it relates to such branch, is based solely on the report of the auditor of such branch. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter with respect to our reliance on the work done by and on the report of other auditor.