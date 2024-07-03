Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹1,315
Prev. Close₹1,290.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹23.54
Day's High₹1,315
Day's Low₹1,226.35
52 Week's High₹1,440
52 Week's Low₹592.55
Book Value₹249.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)482.52
P/E75.85
EPS17.02
Divi. Yield0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.93
3.93
3.93
3.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
91.12
81.48
86.7
86.24
Net Worth
95.05
85.41
90.63
90.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
295.2
236.84
258.14
246.97
yoy growth (%)
24.63
-8.24
4.52
8.54
Raw materials
-165.81
-121.46
-123.25
-119.85
As % of sales
56.17
51.28
47.74
48.53
Employee costs
-42.01
-41.24
-47.95
-47.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-2.13
2.09
3
3.75
Depreciation
-5.99
-5.62
-5.42
-4.3
Tax paid
-0.05
3.9
-0.48
0
Working capital
12.04
2.13
1.48
5.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.63
-8.24
4.52
8.54
Op profit growth
-67.08
53.9
-26.49
-16.59
EBIT growth
-110.23
-30.16
-19.77
32.97
Net profit growth
-98.7
138.35
-33.12
113.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
K S D Sambasivam
Managing Director
Krishna Mahesh
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sandhya Subramanyam
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Shobhana Ramachandhran
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Shripriya Mahesh Ramanan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
S Venkataraman
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Y. Sathyan
Independent Director
MCT CHIDAMBARAM PETHACHI CHIDAMBARAM
Reports by Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd
Summary
Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd (SBLL), formerly known as Sundaram Abex, was incorporated in Sep.74 by T V Sundaram Iyengar & Sons and its Subsidiaries, Southern Roadways and Sundaram Industries in collaboration with Abex Corporation, US, as a public limited company and commenced business in Sep.76. Prior to disinvestment, Abex Corporation was holding 16.57% of the Companys equity which got divested in Jan.95.SBLL is in the business of automotive and industrial friction materials used in automobile commercial vehicles, cars, jeeps, scooters, tractors, etc. The Company manufactures asbestos free friction materials and has five manufacturing plants located in Tamil Nadu.In 1978, it started exporting brake linings to developed countries. It is the first Indian company to manufacture asbestos-free brake linings in the country. SBLL is one of the main suppliers of brake linings to TELCO. It has also entered into a technical collaboration agreement with Frenos Sauleda, Spain, to manufacture asbestos-free woven clutch facings. It received the ISO 9002 certificate in Apr.92 and the ISO 9001 certificate in Aug.95.SBLL came out with a rights issue of PCDs in Oct.95, to part-finance its Rs 18.05 cr project to enhance production capacities at its existing units and set up a new unit at TSK Puram to manufacture asbestos-free products predominantly for exports. It received the National Award for Technology Development in 1989-90.In 1996-97, the company has established a new unit in TSK Puram ne
Read More
The Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1226.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd is ₹482.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd is 75.85 and 5.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd is ₹592.55 and ₹1440 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.48%, 3 Years at 51.54%, 1 Year at 93.95%, 6 Month at 62.27%, 3 Month at 32.81% and 1 Month at 48.64%.
