Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd Share Price

1,226.35
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,315
  • Day's High1,315
  • 52 Wk High1,440
  • Prev. Close1,290.9
  • Day's Low1,226.35
  • 52 Wk Low 592.55
  • Turnover (lac)23.54
  • P/E75.85
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value249.12
  • EPS17.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)482.52
  • Div. Yield0.15
No Records Found

Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

1,315

Prev. Close

1,290.9

Turnover(Lac.)

23.54

Day's High

1,315

Day's Low

1,226.35

52 Week's High

1,440

52 Week's Low

592.55

Book Value

249.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

482.52

P/E

75.85

EPS

17.02

Divi. Yield

0.15

Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd Corporate Action

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Jul, 2024

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.54%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 34.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.93

3.93

3.93

3.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

91.12

81.48

86.7

86.24

Net Worth

95.05

85.41

90.63

90.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

295.2

236.84

258.14

246.97

yoy growth (%)

24.63

-8.24

4.52

8.54

Raw materials

-165.81

-121.46

-123.25

-119.85

As % of sales

56.17

51.28

47.74

48.53

Employee costs

-42.01

-41.24

-47.95

-47.14

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-2.13

2.09

3

3.75

Depreciation

-5.99

-5.62

-5.42

-4.3

Tax paid

-0.05

3.9

-0.48

0

Working capital

12.04

2.13

1.48

5.12

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.63

-8.24

4.52

8.54

Op profit growth

-67.08

53.9

-26.49

-16.59

EBIT growth

-110.23

-30.16

-19.77

32.97

Net profit growth

-98.7

138.35

-33.12

113.98

No Record Found

Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

K S D Sambasivam

Managing Director

Krishna Mahesh

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sandhya Subramanyam

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Shobhana Ramachandhran

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Shripriya Mahesh Ramanan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

S Venkataraman

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Y. Sathyan

Independent Director

MCT CHIDAMBARAM PETHACHI CHIDAMBARAM

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd

Summary

Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd (SBLL), formerly known as Sundaram Abex, was incorporated in Sep.74 by T V Sundaram Iyengar & Sons and its Subsidiaries, Southern Roadways and Sundaram Industries in collaboration with Abex Corporation, US, as a public limited company and commenced business in Sep.76. Prior to disinvestment, Abex Corporation was holding 16.57% of the Companys equity which got divested in Jan.95.SBLL is in the business of automotive and industrial friction materials used in automobile commercial vehicles, cars, jeeps, scooters, tractors, etc. The Company manufactures asbestos free friction materials and has five manufacturing plants located in Tamil Nadu.In 1978, it started exporting brake linings to developed countries. It is the first Indian company to manufacture asbestos-free brake linings in the country. SBLL is one of the main suppliers of brake linings to TELCO. It has also entered into a technical collaboration agreement with Frenos Sauleda, Spain, to manufacture asbestos-free woven clutch facings. It received the ISO 9002 certificate in Apr.92 and the ISO 9001 certificate in Aug.95.SBLL came out with a rights issue of PCDs in Oct.95, to part-finance its Rs 18.05 cr project to enhance production capacities at its existing units and set up a new unit at TSK Puram to manufacture asbestos-free products predominantly for exports. It received the National Award for Technology Development in 1989-90.In 1996-97, the company has established a new unit in TSK Puram ne
Company FAQs

What is the Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd share price today?

The Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1226.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd is ₹482.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd is 75.85 and 5.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd is ₹592.55 and ₹1440 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd?

Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.48%, 3 Years at 51.54%, 1 Year at 93.95%, 6 Month at 62.27%, 3 Month at 32.81% and 1 Month at 48.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.54 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 34.44 %

