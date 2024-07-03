Summary

Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd (SBLL), formerly known as Sundaram Abex, was incorporated in Sep.74 by T V Sundaram Iyengar & Sons and its Subsidiaries, Southern Roadways and Sundaram Industries in collaboration with Abex Corporation, US, as a public limited company and commenced business in Sep.76. Prior to disinvestment, Abex Corporation was holding 16.57% of the Companys equity which got divested in Jan.95.SBLL is in the business of automotive and industrial friction materials used in automobile commercial vehicles, cars, jeeps, scooters, tractors, etc. The Company manufactures asbestos free friction materials and has five manufacturing plants located in Tamil Nadu.In 1978, it started exporting brake linings to developed countries. It is the first Indian company to manufacture asbestos-free brake linings in the country. SBLL is one of the main suppliers of brake linings to TELCO. It has also entered into a technical collaboration agreement with Frenos Sauleda, Spain, to manufacture asbestos-free woven clutch facings. It received the ISO 9002 certificate in Apr.92 and the ISO 9001 certificate in Aug.95.SBLL came out with a rights issue of PCDs in Oct.95, to part-finance its Rs 18.05 cr project to enhance production capacities at its existing units and set up a new unit at TSK Puram to manufacture asbestos-free products predominantly for exports. It received the National Award for Technology Development in 1989-90.In 1996-97, the company has established a new unit in TSK Puram ne

