Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-2.13
2.09
3
3.75
Depreciation
-5.99
-5.62
-5.42
-4.3
Tax paid
-0.05
3.9
-0.48
0
Working capital
12.04
2.13
1.48
5.12
Other operating items
Operating
3.86
2.5
-1.42
4.57
Capital expenditure
9.44
4.82
10.17
0.79
Free cash flow
13.31
7.32
8.74
5.37
Equity raised
172.86
160.26
148.23
133.98
Investing
0.01
0
0.89
0.01
Financing
68.95
5.76
-6.21
-2.8
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
255.13
173.35
151.65
136.57
