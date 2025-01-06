iifl-logo-icon 1
Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,226.35
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd

Sundaram Brake FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-2.13

2.09

3

3.75

Depreciation

-5.99

-5.62

-5.42

-4.3

Tax paid

-0.05

3.9

-0.48

0

Working capital

12.04

2.13

1.48

5.12

Other operating items

Operating

3.86

2.5

-1.42

4.57

Capital expenditure

9.44

4.82

10.17

0.79

Free cash flow

13.31

7.32

8.74

5.37

Equity raised

172.86

160.26

148.23

133.98

Investing

0.01

0

0.89

0.01

Financing

68.95

5.76

-6.21

-2.8

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

255.13

173.35

151.65

136.57

