Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
295.2
236.84
258.14
246.97
yoy growth (%)
24.63
-8.24
4.52
8.54
Raw materials
-165.81
-121.46
-123.25
-119.85
As % of sales
56.17
51.28
47.74
48.53
Employee costs
-42.01
-41.24
-47.95
-47.14
As % of sales
14.23
17.41
18.57
19.08
Other costs
-84.89
-66.63
-82.05
-73.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.75
28.13
31.78
29.69
Operating profit
2.47
7.5
4.87
6.63
OPM
0.83
3.16
1.88
2.68
Depreciation
-5.99
-5.62
-5.42
-4.3
Interest expense
-1.8
-1.06
-1.52
-1.89
Other income
3.19
1.28
5.07
3.31
Profit before tax
-2.13
2.09
3
3.75
Taxes
-0.05
3.9
-0.48
0
Tax rate
2.58
185.96
-16.11
0.25
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.18
6
2.51
3.76
Exceptional items
2.26
0
0
0
Net profit
0.07
6
2.51
3.76
yoy growth (%)
-98.7
138.35
-33.12
113.98
NPM
0.02
2.53
0.97
1.52
