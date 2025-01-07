iifl-logo-icon 1
Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,178.25
(-3.92%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:22 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

295.2

236.84

258.14

246.97

yoy growth (%)

24.63

-8.24

4.52

8.54

Raw materials

-165.81

-121.46

-123.25

-119.85

As % of sales

56.17

51.28

47.74

48.53

Employee costs

-42.01

-41.24

-47.95

-47.14

As % of sales

14.23

17.41

18.57

19.08

Other costs

-84.89

-66.63

-82.05

-73.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.75

28.13

31.78

29.69

Operating profit

2.47

7.5

4.87

6.63

OPM

0.83

3.16

1.88

2.68

Depreciation

-5.99

-5.62

-5.42

-4.3

Interest expense

-1.8

-1.06

-1.52

-1.89

Other income

3.19

1.28

5.07

3.31

Profit before tax

-2.13

2.09

3

3.75

Taxes

-0.05

3.9

-0.48

0

Tax rate

2.58

185.96

-16.11

0.25

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.18

6

2.51

3.76

Exceptional items

2.26

0

0

0

Net profit

0.07

6

2.51

3.76

yoy growth (%)

-98.7

138.35

-33.12

113.98

NPM

0.02

2.53

0.97

1.52

