Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.93
3.93
3.93
3.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
91.12
81.48
86.7
86.24
Net Worth
95.05
85.41
90.63
90.17
Minority Interest
Debt
44.23
49.98
41.64
29.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.33
9.56
10.64
10.61
Total Liabilities
148.61
144.95
142.91
130.55
Fixed Assets
68.6
68.47
69.64
69.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.93
0.93
0.93
0.92
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.49
0.38
0.85
0.85
Networking Capital
78.27
74.89
71.2
58.99
Inventories
44.58
55.67
48.49
34.28
Inventory Days
59.95
52.82
Sundry Debtors
69.08
68.98
64.47
64.65
Debtor Days
79.71
99.63
Other Current Assets
22.8
11.75
13.29
12.31
Sundry Creditors
-44.2
-47.5
-42.26
-35.27
Creditor Days
52.25
54.35
Other Current Liabilities
-13.99
-14.01
-12.79
-16.98
Cash
0.33
0.25
0.29
0.26
Total Assets
148.62
144.92
142.91
130.56
