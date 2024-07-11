|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|2 Jul 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|Annual General Meeting The Register of Members and Share Transfer register shall remain closed from 18th July 2024 to 24th July 2024(Both days inclusive) for the purpose of 50th AGM and Final Dividend for the FY 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/07/2024)
