Recommended a dividend of Rs.2/- per share (20 %) on the face value of Rs.10/- per share for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the shareholders, at the ensuing Annual General Meeting The Register of Members and the Share transfer register shall remain closed from 18th July, 2024 to 24th July, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 50th AGM and Final Dividend for the FY 2023-24 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/07/2024)