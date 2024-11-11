iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results SUNDARAM BRAKE LININGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting of the Company will be held on 11th November 2024 to consider inter alia the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) Board meeting held on 11.11.2024 and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202427 Jul 2024
SUNDARAM BRAKE LININGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Board Meeting held on 09.08.2024 and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202417 May 2024
SUNDARAM BRAKE LININGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 inter alia to 1. Consider and approve the Audited financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Recommend Dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Board at their meeting held today 28.05.2024 recommended a final Dividend of Rs. 2 i.e 20% per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the FY 2023-24 The Board at their meeting held today 28.05.2024 appointed Mr. M.CT.P. Chidambaram as Non Executive Independent Director of the Company for 5 years. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
SUNDARAM BRAKE LININGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31.12.2023. We hereby submit the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

