Rane Brake Lining Ltd Share Price

920.55
(-3.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open967.9
  • Day's High967.9
  • 52 Wk High1,370
  • Prev. Close954.4
  • Day's Low914.6
  • 52 Wk Low 642.95
  • Turnover (lac)44.99
  • P/E15.98
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value389.36
  • EPS59.9
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)711.57
  • Div. Yield3.13
Rane Brake Lining Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

967.9

Prev. Close

954.4

Turnover(Lac.)

44.99

Day's High

967.9

Day's Low

914.6

52 Week's High

1,370

52 Week's Low

642.95

Book Value

389.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

711.57

P/E

15.98

EPS

59.9

Divi. Yield

3.13

Rane Brake Lining Ltd Corporate Action

3 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 30

Record Date: 15 Jul, 2024

arrow

3 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 May, 2024

arrow

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Rane Brake Lining Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rane Brake Lining Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.89%

Foreign: 20.88%

Indian: 50.03%

Non-Promoter- 3.54%

Institutions: 3.54%

Non-Institutions: 25.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rane Brake Lining Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.73

7.73

7.73

7.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

273.35

253.45

235.11

229.91

Net Worth

281.08

261.18

242.84

237.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

505.55

423.88

470.98

482.47

yoy growth (%)

19.26

-10

-2.38

3.5

Raw materials

-268.92

-202.1

-224.62

-235.56

As % of sales

53.19

47.67

47.69

48.82

Employee costs

-78.77

-64.8

-76.63

-65.35

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

35.33

46.94

44.68

56.53

Depreciation

-21.42

-24.42

-26.29

-23.71

Tax paid

-7.6

-15.14

-10.34

-19.14

Working capital

5.92

26.02

22.5

17.26

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.26

-10

-2.38

3.5

Op profit growth

-27.27

0.23

-20.2

3.61

EBIT growth

-25.09

5.57

-21.44

-2.21

Net profit growth

-14.87

-7.39

-3.94

2.34

No Record Found

Rane Brake Lining Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rane Brake Lining Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

L Ganesh

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Harish Lakshman

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Venkatraman

Nominee

Yasuji Ishii

Independent Director

Brinda Jagirdar

Independent Director

C N Srivatsan

Independent Director

Ashok Kumar Malhotra

Independent Director

N Ramesh Rajan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rane Brake Lining Ltd

Summary

Rane Brake Linings Limited was incorporated on December 12, 2004 as Private Limited Company with the name EMS Logistics (India) Private Limited. On September 20, 2005, the Company changed their name from EMS Logistics (India) Private Limited to Richfield Logistics Line Private Limited. On September 24, 2007, the name was further changed to Rane Brake Products Private Limited. On September 26, 2007, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Rane Brake Products Limited.Company is a market leader in India and global player in friction material. It is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of auto components for transportation industry viz., safety critical friction material products such as Brake Linings, Clutch Facings, Clutch Buttons, Disc Pads, Brake Shoes and Railway Brake Blocks for Passenger Cars (PC), Utility Vehicles (UV), Commercial Vehicles (CV), Two wheelers and Railways. The Company is having four manufacturing facilities at Chennai, Hyderabad, Puducherry and Trichy. The company is having their manufacturing units located at Chennai, Hyderabad, Pondicherry and Trichy. The plant at Pondicherry is an exclusive Asbestos Free Facility. The company was established with the objective of carrying on transport and logistics business. During the year 2007-08, as per the scheme of de-merger, merger and amalgamation, the company took over the manufacturing undertaking of erstwhile Rane Brake Linings Ltd (de-merged company) with effect
Company FAQs

What is the Rane Brake Lining Ltd share price today?

The Rane Brake Lining Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹920.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rane Brake Lining Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rane Brake Lining Ltd is ₹711.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rane Brake Lining Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rane Brake Lining Ltd is 15.98 and 2.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rane Brake Lining Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rane Brake Lining Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rane Brake Lining Ltd is ₹642.95 and ₹1370 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rane Brake Lining Ltd?

Rane Brake Lining Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.83%, 3 Years at 4.93%, 1 Year at 12.15%, 6 Month at -5.04%, 3 Month at -19.83% and 1 Month at -0.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rane Brake Lining Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rane Brake Lining Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.93 %
Institutions - 3.54 %
Public - 25.53 %

