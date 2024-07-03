Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹967.9
Prev. Close₹954.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹44.99
Day's High₹967.9
Day's Low₹914.6
52 Week's High₹1,370
52 Week's Low₹642.95
Book Value₹389.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)711.57
P/E15.98
EPS59.9
Divi. Yield3.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.73
7.73
7.73
7.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
273.35
253.45
235.11
229.91
Net Worth
281.08
261.18
242.84
237.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
505.55
423.88
470.98
482.47
yoy growth (%)
19.26
-10
-2.38
3.5
Raw materials
-268.92
-202.1
-224.62
-235.56
As % of sales
53.19
47.67
47.69
48.82
Employee costs
-78.77
-64.8
-76.63
-65.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
35.33
46.94
44.68
56.53
Depreciation
-21.42
-24.42
-26.29
-23.71
Tax paid
-7.6
-15.14
-10.34
-19.14
Working capital
5.92
26.02
22.5
17.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.26
-10
-2.38
3.5
Op profit growth
-27.27
0.23
-20.2
3.61
EBIT growth
-25.09
5.57
-21.44
-2.21
Net profit growth
-14.87
-7.39
-3.94
2.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
L Ganesh
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Harish Lakshman
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Venkatraman
Nominee
Yasuji Ishii
Independent Director
Brinda Jagirdar
Independent Director
C N Srivatsan
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar Malhotra
Independent Director
N Ramesh Rajan
Reports by Rane Brake Lining Ltd
Summary
Rane Brake Linings Limited was incorporated on December 12, 2004 as Private Limited Company with the name EMS Logistics (India) Private Limited. On September 20, 2005, the Company changed their name from EMS Logistics (India) Private Limited to Richfield Logistics Line Private Limited. On September 24, 2007, the name was further changed to Rane Brake Products Private Limited. On September 26, 2007, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Rane Brake Products Limited.Company is a market leader in India and global player in friction material. It is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of auto components for transportation industry viz., safety critical friction material products such as Brake Linings, Clutch Facings, Clutch Buttons, Disc Pads, Brake Shoes and Railway Brake Blocks for Passenger Cars (PC), Utility Vehicles (UV), Commercial Vehicles (CV), Two wheelers and Railways. The Company is having four manufacturing facilities at Chennai, Hyderabad, Puducherry and Trichy. The company is having their manufacturing units located at Chennai, Hyderabad, Pondicherry and Trichy. The plant at Pondicherry is an exclusive Asbestos Free Facility. The company was established with the objective of carrying on transport and logistics business. During the year 2007-08, as per the scheme of de-merger, merger and amalgamation, the company took over the manufacturing undertaking of erstwhile Rane Brake Linings Ltd (de-merged company) with effect
The Rane Brake Lining Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹920.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rane Brake Lining Ltd is ₹711.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rane Brake Lining Ltd is 15.98 and 2.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rane Brake Lining Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rane Brake Lining Ltd is ₹642.95 and ₹1370 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rane Brake Lining Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.83%, 3 Years at 4.93%, 1 Year at 12.15%, 6 Month at -5.04%, 3 Month at -19.83% and 1 Month at -0.91%.
