Summary

Rane Brake Linings Limited was incorporated on December 12, 2004 as Private Limited Company with the name EMS Logistics (India) Private Limited. On September 20, 2005, the Company changed their name from EMS Logistics (India) Private Limited to Richfield Logistics Line Private Limited. On September 24, 2007, the name was further changed to Rane Brake Products Private Limited. On September 26, 2007, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Rane Brake Products Limited.Company is a market leader in India and global player in friction material. It is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of auto components for transportation industry viz., safety critical friction material products such as Brake Linings, Clutch Facings, Clutch Buttons, Disc Pads, Brake Shoes and Railway Brake Blocks for Passenger Cars (PC), Utility Vehicles (UV), Commercial Vehicles (CV), Two wheelers and Railways. The Company is having four manufacturing facilities at Chennai, Hyderabad, Puducherry and Trichy. The company is having their manufacturing units located at Chennai, Hyderabad, Pondicherry and Trichy. The plant at Pondicherry is an exclusive Asbestos Free Facility. The company was established with the objective of carrying on transport and logistics business. During the year 2007-08, as per the scheme of de-merger, merger and amalgamation, the company took over the manufacturing undertaking of erstwhile Rane Brake Linings Ltd (de-merged company) with effect

