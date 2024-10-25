Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, inter-alia (i) approved the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (ii) approved the payment of Commission to Mr. Harish Lakshman (DIN:00012602), Chairman and Non-executive Director, as per the approval of Nomination & Remuneration Committee, subject to approval of members. (iii) approved re-appointment of Mr. R Balakrishnan, President as Manager. (iv) approved the notice of Postal Ballot to members. The meeting of the Board commenced at 10:10 hrs (IST) and concluded at 10:56 hrs (IST). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 28 Jun 2024

RANE BRAKE LINING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ending June 30 2024. Further in accordance with Ranes lnsider code the Trading window would remain closed for Promoters Directors other connected persons and designated employees of the company from June 30 2024 to July 24 2024 (both days inclusive) for the above purpose. This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, have inter-alia, (i) approved the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report issued by M/s. BSR & Co., LLP, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors. (ii) designated officials in terms of Regulation 30(5) of SEBI LODR. (iii) taken on record the retirement of Mr. Ashok Malhotra (DIN:00029017), Non-Executive Independent Director in accordance with policy of the Company effective from the closure of the business hours on October 08, 2024. (iv) reconstituted the Stakeholders Relationship Committee w.e.f. October 09, 2024 by inducting Dr. Brinda Jagirdar as Member. The meeting of the Board commenced at 11:00 hrs (IST) and concluded at 12:00 hrs (IST). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 15 May 2024

The Board of Directors at their meeting held earlier today, approved cessation of Mr. J Ananth, as Chief Financial officer effective closure of business hours on June 30, 2024, pursuant to transfer of services within the Rane Group and appointment of Mr. MAP Sridhar Kumar as Chief Financial Officer effective July 01, 2024. Meeting commenced at 15: 30 hrs and concluded at 15:40 hrs.

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 29 Mar 2024

RANE BRAKE LINING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ending March 31 2024. Further in accordance with Ranes lnsider code the Trading window would remain closed for Promoters Directors other connected persons and designated employees of the company from March 31 2024 to May 05 2024 (both days inclusive) for the above purpose. This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, have inter alia, approved: (i) the audited financial results along with the Independent Auditors Report and a declaration in respect of unmodified opinion on the audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2024. (ii) convening of the 19th AGM to be held on July 22, 2024 (Monday). (iii) the cut-off date for the purposes of determining eligible shareholders for e-voting shall be July 15, 2024 (Monday). (iv) recommended a dividend of Rs.30/- per equity share at the ensuing 19th AGM. Payment date - July 31, 2024. (v) Proposal to appoint Mr. Ramesh Rajan Natarajan (DIN: 01628318) as an Independent Director at the ensuing 19th AGM for a term of 5 years. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11:30 hrs and concluded at 12:10 hrs. (IST) Rane Brake Lining Limited has informed exchange about Date of Payment of Dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/05/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Mar 2024 18 Mar 2024

This is to inform you that at the meeting held today i.e. March 18, 2024, Mr. L Ganesh, Chairman, has informed that he is retiring as Chairman of the Board effective from close of business hours on March 31, 2024 and he will continue to serve on the Board, as a Non-Executive Director. Mr. Harish Lakshman was appointed as Chairman of the Board with effect from April 01, 2024. Further, the CSR and Risk Management Committee have been re-constituted with Mr. Harish Lakshman as Chairman and Mr. L Ganesh as Member. Read less..

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 9 Feb 2024

Rane Brake Lining has informed the Exchange about scheme of amalgamation between Rane Engine Valve Limited, Rane Brake Lining Limited with and into Rane (Madras) Limited at its meeting held on February 09, 2024.

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 29 Dec 2023