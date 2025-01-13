Rane Brake Lining Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.73
7.73
7.73
7.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
273.35
253.45
235.11
229.91
Net Worth
281.08
261.18
242.84
237.66
Minority Interest
Debt
0.63
0.19
0.23
0.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.03
7.43
1.3
15.22
Total Liabilities
289.74
268.8
244.37
253.24
Fixed Assets
133.94
122.6
117.25
119.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.96
24.07
1.35
0.6
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.82
7.09
0
11.88
Networking Capital
138.75
107.93
104.76
71.7
Inventories
93.5
90.78
100.74
65.28
Inventory Days
72.73
56.21
Sundry Debtors
147.04
109.8
137.28
129.79
Debtor Days
99.11
111.76
Other Current Assets
16.01
19.79
21.32
19.29
Sundry Creditors
-65.48
-65.92
-126.25
-114.5
Creditor Days
91.15
98.59
Other Current Liabilities
-52.32
-46.52
-28.33
-28.16
Cash
4.27
7.11
21.01
49.5
Total Assets
289.74
268.8
244.37
253.24
