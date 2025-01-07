Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
505.55
423.88
470.98
482.47
yoy growth (%)
19.26
-10
-2.38
3.5
Raw materials
-268.92
-202.1
-224.62
-235.56
As % of sales
53.19
47.67
47.69
48.82
Employee costs
-78.77
-64.8
-76.63
-65.35
As % of sales
15.58
15.28
16.27
13.54
Other costs
-113.73
-96.3
-109.19
-105.69
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.49
22.71
23.18
21.9
Operating profit
44.13
60.68
60.54
75.87
OPM
8.72
14.31
12.85
15.72
Depreciation
-21.42
-24.42
-26.29
-23.71
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.25
-0.02
-0.37
Other income
12.64
10.93
10.45
4.74
Profit before tax
35.33
46.94
44.68
56.53
Taxes
-7.6
-15.14
-10.34
-19.14
Tax rate
-21.51
-32.25
-23.14
-33.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
27.73
31.8
34.34
37.39
Exceptional items
-0.66
0
0
-1.64
Net profit
27.07
31.8
34.34
35.75
yoy growth (%)
-14.87
-7.39
-3.94
2.34
NPM
5.35
7.5
7.29
7.4
No Record Found
