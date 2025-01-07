iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rane Brake Lining Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

935.35
(1.61%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rane Brake Lining Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

505.55

423.88

470.98

482.47

yoy growth (%)

19.26

-10

-2.38

3.5

Raw materials

-268.92

-202.1

-224.62

-235.56

As % of sales

53.19

47.67

47.69

48.82

Employee costs

-78.77

-64.8

-76.63

-65.35

As % of sales

15.58

15.28

16.27

13.54

Other costs

-113.73

-96.3

-109.19

-105.69

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.49

22.71

23.18

21.9

Operating profit

44.13

60.68

60.54

75.87

OPM

8.72

14.31

12.85

15.72

Depreciation

-21.42

-24.42

-26.29

-23.71

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.25

-0.02

-0.37

Other income

12.64

10.93

10.45

4.74

Profit before tax

35.33

46.94

44.68

56.53

Taxes

-7.6

-15.14

-10.34

-19.14

Tax rate

-21.51

-32.25

-23.14

-33.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

27.73

31.8

34.34

37.39

Exceptional items

-0.66

0

0

-1.64

Net profit

27.07

31.8

34.34

35.75

yoy growth (%)

-14.87

-7.39

-3.94

2.34

NPM

5.35

7.5

7.29

7.4

Rane Brake Lin. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rane Brake Lining Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.