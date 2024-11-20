|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|4 Oct 2024
|20 Nov 2024
|We hereby inform that the Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chennai Bench has directed the Company to separately convene the meeting of equity shareholders and unsecured creditors in relation to the Scheme of Amalgamation Read less.. We wish to inform that the meeting of the equity shareholder of the Company convened by the National Company Law Tribunal, Chennai Bench was held on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.11.2024)
