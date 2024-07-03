Rane Brake Lining Ltd Summary

Rane Brake Linings Limited was incorporated on December 12, 2004 as Private Limited Company with the name EMS Logistics (India) Private Limited. On September 20, 2005, the Company changed their name from EMS Logistics (India) Private Limited to Richfield Logistics Line Private Limited. On September 24, 2007, the name was further changed to Rane Brake Products Private Limited. On September 26, 2007, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Rane Brake Products Limited.Company is a market leader in India and global player in friction material. It is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of auto components for transportation industry viz., safety critical friction material products such as Brake Linings, Clutch Facings, Clutch Buttons, Disc Pads, Brake Shoes and Railway Brake Blocks for Passenger Cars (PC), Utility Vehicles (UV), Commercial Vehicles (CV), Two wheelers and Railways. The Company is having four manufacturing facilities at Chennai, Hyderabad, Puducherry and Trichy. The company is having their manufacturing units located at Chennai, Hyderabad, Pondicherry and Trichy. The plant at Pondicherry is an exclusive Asbestos Free Facility. The company was established with the objective of carrying on transport and logistics business. During the year 2007-08, as per the scheme of de-merger, merger and amalgamation, the company took over the manufacturing undertaking of erstwhile Rane Brake Linings Ltd (de-merged company) with effect April 1, 2007. In terms of the scheme, the name of the company was changed from Rane Brake Products Ltd to Rane Brake Lining Ltd with effect from February 6, 2008. During the year, the company received new contracts from Germany, UK and Middle East. They also received an order for servicing OEM requirements in Europe during the year. Also, the shares of the company were listed on the National Stock Exchange, Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd and Madras Stock Exchange Ltd.During the year 2008-09, the company completed the expansion project in Trichy in the state of Tamilnadu with the active participation and technical inputs from the companys collaborator, Nisshinbo Brake Inc, of Japan. The state of the art plant commenced commercial production during the year. They increased the production capacity of Asbestos by 4,645 MT to 18,892 MT.During the year 2009-10, the company further increased the production capacity of Asbestos by 96 MT to 18,988 MT.The Company commissioned and installed 2 MW solar power plant in Tamil Nadu in 2016-17; it commissioned In-house Solar Project of 1.2 MW in Puducherry Plant during FY 2019-20 and in 2021-22, it created own generation of renewable energy of 3.2 MW.1MW Solar Plant was installed at Hyderabad Plant in 2023. The Company created own generation of overall renewable energy of 4.2 MW.