Rane Brake Lining Ltd AGM

Rane Brake Lin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM22 Jul 20243 May 2024
convening of the 19*^ Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company to be held on July 22, 2024 (Monday) at 14:00 hrs through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM); The Nineteenth Annual General Meeting (19th AGM) is scheduled to be held on Monday, July 22, 2024 at 14:00 hrs IST through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). The Company has engaged Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) for providing e-voting services and VC / OAVM facility for this AGM. The Notice of 19th AGM dated May 03, 2024 is being sent to the shareholders of the Company, is enclosed herewith and the same is also available on the website of the Company at www.ranegroup.com (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.06.2024) We wish to inform you that 19th Annual General meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company was held on Monday, July 22, 2024 at 14:00 hrs (IST) through VC / OAVM. In this regard, we furnish following: 1) Summary of proceedings of 19th AGM. 2) Voting Results 3) Consolidated report of the scrutinizer dated July 22, 2024. The AGM concluded at 14:35 hrs (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)

No Record Found

