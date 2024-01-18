This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, have inter alia, approved: (i) the audited financial results along with the Independent Auditors Report and a declaration in respect of unmodified opinion on the audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2024. (ii) convening of the 19th AGM to be held on July 22, 2024 (Monday). (iii) the cut-off date for the purposes of determining eligible shareholders for e-voting shall be July 15, 2024 (Monday). (iv) recommended a dividend of Rs.30/- per equity share at the ensuing 19th AGM. Payment date - July 31, 2024. Record Date for the purpose of Dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024 at the ensuing 19th Annual General Meeting