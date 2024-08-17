Summary

Amtek Auto Ltd is one of the largest integrated automotive component manufacturers in India with a strong global presence. The company has world class facilities in India, Europe and North America. They have significant expertise in forging, grey and ductile iron casting, gravity and high-pressure aluminum die casting and machining and sub-assembly. They also manufacture components for non-auto sectors such as the railways, specialty vehicles, aerospace, agricultural and heavy earth moving equipment. The company is headquartered in New Delhi.The company operates in one segment, which includes Automotive Components. The companys products and services include connecting rods assly/ piston assly, case component assemblies and forging. Their forging division has facilities in Maharashtra, Norther Capital Region and Madhya Pradesh. Automotive Machining Divison has facilities in Rajasthan, Uttrakhand, Maharashtra, Missouri and Witham.Amtek Auto Ltd was incorporated in the year 1988. In the year 1993, the company initiated forging operations at Gurgaon, India. In the year 1996, they established a Machining unit at Gurgaon. In the year 1997, the company made a joint venture (JV) agreement with Benda Kogyo Japan and formed Benda Amtek Ltd at Gurgaon for manufacturing Flywheel Ring Gears. In the year 1999, they entered into a joint venture with Ateliers de Siccardi and formed Amtek Siccardi at Manesar for manufacturing Crankshaft. In the year 2001, the company acquired auto component m

