Amtek Auto Ltd Share Price

2.75
(0.00%)
Apr 1, 2019|03:29:02 PM

Amtek Auto Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

2.65

Prev. Close

2.75

Turnover(Lac.)

3.8

Day's High

2.85

Day's Low

2.65

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-10.63

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

68.27

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Amtek Auto Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Amtek Auto Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Amtek Auto Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:53 AM
Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020Sep-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.39%

Non-Promoter- 5.10%

Institutions: 5.10%

Non-Institutions: 42.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Amtek Auto Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2020

Equity Capital

717.78

381.32

111.11

49.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-30.69

-104.36

289.95

-10,559.07

Net Worth

687.09

276.96

401.06

-10,509.42

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Sep-2015Sep-2014

Revenue

1,949.88

1,505.16

3,740.81

3,950.68

yoy growth (%)

29.54

-59.76

-5.31

30.84

Raw materials

-1,238.77

-1,005.71

-2,377.98

-2,335.15

As % of sales

63.53

66.81

63.56

59.1

Employee costs

-109.11

-64.09

-138.31

-146.8

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Sep-2015Sep-2014

Profit before tax

-1,539.74

-641.29

-344.01

472.03

Depreciation

-568.76

-294.72

-525.13

-329.03

Tax paid

619.53

316.92

71.63

-148.67

Working capital

-1,128.99

-179.51

-429.24

93.52

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Sep-2015Sep-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

29.54

-59.76

-5.31

30.84

Op profit growth

24.64

-68.55

-21.88

41.57

EBIT growth

-10,540.25

-99.61

-52.22

37.12

Net profit growth

119.94

538.79

-135.74

-28.25

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Sept-2015

Gross Sales

4,784.74

4,641.14

4,542.03

1,514.53

14,959.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,784.74

4,641.14

4,542.03

1,514.53

14,959.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

254.12

Other Income

36.7

2,538.61

47.74

488.94

0

Amtek Auto Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Amtek Auto Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Prakash Hari Khose

Whole-time Director

Muneesh Chawla

Independent Director

Krishna Anantakrishnan

Independent Director

Bharatkumar Parekh

Independent Director

Ramesh Chandra Maheshwari

Independent Director

Neeta Revankar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Amtek Auto Ltd

Summary

Amtek Auto Ltd is one of the largest integrated automotive component manufacturers in India with a strong global presence. The company has world class facilities in India, Europe and North America. They have significant expertise in forging, grey and ductile iron casting, gravity and high-pressure aluminum die casting and machining and sub-assembly. They also manufacture components for non-auto sectors such as the railways, specialty vehicles, aerospace, agricultural and heavy earth moving equipment. The company is headquartered in New Delhi.The company operates in one segment, which includes Automotive Components. The companys products and services include connecting rods assly/ piston assly, case component assemblies and forging. Their forging division has facilities in Maharashtra, Norther Capital Region and Madhya Pradesh. Automotive Machining Divison has facilities in Rajasthan, Uttrakhand, Maharashtra, Missouri and Witham.Amtek Auto Ltd was incorporated in the year 1988. In the year 1993, the company initiated forging operations at Gurgaon, India. In the year 1996, they established a Machining unit at Gurgaon. In the year 1997, the company made a joint venture (JV) agreement with Benda Kogyo Japan and formed Benda Amtek Ltd at Gurgaon for manufacturing Flywheel Ring Gears. In the year 1999, they entered into a joint venture with Ateliers de Siccardi and formed Amtek Siccardi at Manesar for manufacturing Crankshaft. In the year 2001, the company acquired auto component m
