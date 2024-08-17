SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹2.65
Prev. Close₹2.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.8
Day's High₹2.85
Day's Low₹2.65
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-10.63
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)68.27
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
717.78
381.32
111.11
49.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-30.69
-104.36
289.95
-10,559.07
Net Worth
687.09
276.96
401.06
-10,509.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Sep-2015
|Sep-2014
Revenue
1,949.88
1,505.16
3,740.81
3,950.68
yoy growth (%)
29.54
-59.76
-5.31
30.84
Raw materials
-1,238.77
-1,005.71
-2,377.98
-2,335.15
As % of sales
63.53
66.81
63.56
59.1
Employee costs
-109.11
-64.09
-138.31
-146.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Sep-2015
|Sep-2014
Profit before tax
-1,539.74
-641.29
-344.01
472.03
Depreciation
-568.76
-294.72
-525.13
-329.03
Tax paid
619.53
316.92
71.63
-148.67
Working capital
-1,128.99
-179.51
-429.24
93.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Sep-2015
|Sep-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
29.54
-59.76
-5.31
30.84
Op profit growth
24.64
-68.55
-21.88
41.57
EBIT growth
-10,540.25
-99.61
-52.22
37.12
Net profit growth
119.94
538.79
-135.74
-28.25
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Sept-2015
Gross Sales
4,784.74
4,641.14
4,542.03
1,514.53
14,959.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,784.74
4,641.14
4,542.03
1,514.53
14,959.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
254.12
Other Income
36.7
2,538.61
47.74
488.94
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Prakash Hari Khose
Whole-time Director
Muneesh Chawla
Independent Director
Krishna Anantakrishnan
Independent Director
Bharatkumar Parekh
Independent Director
Ramesh Chandra Maheshwari
Independent Director
Neeta Revankar
Reports by Amtek Auto Ltd
Summary
Amtek Auto Ltd is one of the largest integrated automotive component manufacturers in India with a strong global presence. The company has world class facilities in India, Europe and North America. They have significant expertise in forging, grey and ductile iron casting, gravity and high-pressure aluminum die casting and machining and sub-assembly. They also manufacture components for non-auto sectors such as the railways, specialty vehicles, aerospace, agricultural and heavy earth moving equipment. The company is headquartered in New Delhi.The company operates in one segment, which includes Automotive Components. The companys products and services include connecting rods assly/ piston assly, case component assemblies and forging. Their forging division has facilities in Maharashtra, Norther Capital Region and Madhya Pradesh. Automotive Machining Divison has facilities in Rajasthan, Uttrakhand, Maharashtra, Missouri and Witham.Amtek Auto Ltd was incorporated in the year 1988. In the year 1993, the company initiated forging operations at Gurgaon, India. In the year 1996, they established a Machining unit at Gurgaon. In the year 1997, the company made a joint venture (JV) agreement with Benda Kogyo Japan and formed Benda Amtek Ltd at Gurgaon for manufacturing Flywheel Ring Gears. In the year 1999, they entered into a joint venture with Ateliers de Siccardi and formed Amtek Siccardi at Manesar for manufacturing Crankshaft. In the year 2001, the company acquired auto component m
